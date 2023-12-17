FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — This was a surprise look, even for the always unpredictable Patrick Mahomes.

The quarterback with a highlight reel full of left-handed throws, contortionist arm angles and no-look passes got down in a three-point stance in the single wing formation on Sunday to serve as a decoy for running back Jerick McKinnon’s touchdown pass.

“That was sweet,” said Mahomes, who guessed that he hadn’t lined up with his hand on the turf since running the 40-yard dash at the NFL combine before he was drafted seven years ago. “That play was awesome. That’s a hard team to score on in the red zone. One of the best.”

Mahomes passed for 305 yards and threw two TD passes to help the defending Super Bowl champions snap a two-game losing streak with a 27-17 victory.

With pop star Taylor Swift in a luxury suite watching her beau, Travis Kelce – and a whole bunch of her fans at the stadium just to see her – Kansas City scored 20 straight points after falling behind 10-7.

Chiefs tight end Kelce caught five passes for 28 yards, but also had a potential touchdown bounce off his hands.

McKinnon ran for a touchdown and Rashee Rice caught nine passes for 91 yards and one score. Clyde Edwards-Helaire had a season-high 101 yards from scrimmage and leaped in the back of the end zone to bring down a high Mahomes TD pass as the Chiefs (9-5) opened a two-game lead in the AFC West over the Broncos, who lost Saturday night to Detroit.

“When you’re as close as the AFC is right now, wins are hard to get. And they’re important,” Chiefs Coach Andy Reid said, noting that New England (3-11) has lost seven games by one score. “This Patriots team is so close. They’re doing a nice job with their defense. They’re salty.”

Bailey Zappe, making his third straight start at quarterback in place of benched first-round draft pick Mac Jones, completed 23 of 31 passes for 180 yards for the Patriots. New England (3-11) lost for the sixth time in seven games and – with Carolina’s victory – moved just one game back in the race for the No. 1 overall draft pick.

Flexed out of “Monday Night Football” because of their ineptitude – an NFL first – the Patriots seemed to have third billing on the day, behind Swift and the Chiefs.

In what could be the penultimate home game of Coach Bill Belichick’s tenure, the six-time Super Bowl champions couldn’t build momentum after beating Pittsburgh in their previous game.

“It’s wild to even think about. But I’ve got a feeling that guy still has some football left in him,” Kelce said. I’ve got all the respect in the world for that guy. Every single time I go up against him, it’s the toughest job in the NFL, to go up against a Belichick defense.”

Fans filed in carrying signs shouting out to Swift; others lined up along the ramps and walkways hoping she would pass by on her way to the luxury boxes. Kelce himself walked past a Swift poster commemorating top acts that have come to Gillette Stadium.

Swift, who is on a break from her Eras Tour, was shown on the scoreboard early in the second quarter, wearing a Chiefs knit cap and sweatshirt. The crowd shrieked; she stuck out her tongue playfully, waved and blew the fans a kiss.

The Chiefs (9-5) improved to 5-2 with Swift in attendance. The best the Patriots could offer was Belichick friend Jon Bon Jovi, who rang the lighthouse bell before the game and was greeted with tepid applause when he was shown on the scoreboard during the game.

Harrison Butker missed a 39-yard field goal on Kansas City’s opening drive, snapping a string of 61 straight made kicks that was one short of his own franchise record. New England’s Chad Ryland missed from 41 yards out on his first try.

On the next play, Mahomes connected with Edwards-Helaire for 48 yards to the New England 15. Two plays later, McKinnon took a direct snap and flipped it to Rashee Rice for the 4-yard touchdown pass.

Zappe completed a 16-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Henry, and New England capitalized on Mahomes’ first interception for a field goal that made it 10-7 lead late in the second quarter.

Mahomes hit McKinnon from 8 yards to give Kansas City a 14-10 halftime lead, and Butker converted from 29 yards early in the third quarter

On the Patriots’ next play, Willie Gay intercepted Zappe and ran it back 24 yards to the New England 7. Two plays later, Mahomes lofted a pass to Edwards-Helaire in the back of the end zone.

Kansas City led 27-10 when a Mahomes pass bounced off Kadarius Toney’s hands and was intercepted by Jahlani Tavai. Two plays later, Kevin Harris scampered 18 yards for a touchdown.

After the Chiefs were stopped, Ekow Boye-Doe downed Tommy Townsend’s punt at the 1 inch-line. The Patriots could not make any progress, turning the ball over on downs at their 7 after Zappe’s pass was incomplete on a fourth-and-4.

INJURIES

Patriots guard Cole Strange injured his knee early in the second quarter and was taken off on a cart. He was ruled out a few minutes later. … Defensive back Jonathan Jones was announced with a knee injury at halftime. … Tackle Conor McDermott left the game because of a head injury. … Tight end Hunter Henry left the game in the second half because of a knee injury.

