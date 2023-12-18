Vigorous Tenderness

5:30-7 p.m. Thursday (rain date Friday). Shaw Cherry Hill Farm, Cherry Hill Road, Gorham, sliding scale donations, $25 suggested. On Instagram.

Spend part of the winter solstice at an immersive outdoor concert that shines a light on marginalized voices in classical and experimental music. Vigorous Tenderness happens at the gorgeous Shaw Cherry Hill Farm, where you’ll wander through the several stops of the installation and come across players and singers. This is a chamber music performance like none other, and the landscape will touch your soul as much as the sounds do. You’ll hear pieces by Palestinian composers Founon Shaabyia and Issa Boulosand, Wabanaki flute tunes, a vocal quartet by Johann Rosenmuller, and more.

Low Lily

8 p.m. Thursday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St. Portland, $25 in advance, $35 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com

Vermont-based modern roots folk trio Low Lily wraps its arms around the winter solstice with a show that will be kicked off by Scottish-style fiddler Katie McNally and pianist Neil Pearman. “Angels in the Wreckage” is the new Low Lily album, and it opens with a cover of Shawn Colvin’s “Round of Blues” and continues with the tender tunes “Where We Belong” and “Up On a Rock,” among others. The band is especially known for the track “Hope Lingers On” from its 2018 album “10,000 Days Like These.” It’s a bright and hopeful song that will surely be on the setlist.

Broken Men

8 p.m. Friday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $13 in advance, $20 day of show, 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Jam band Broken Men formed more than four decades ago in 1982. Its Home for the Holidays show will be a night of original and jam band tunes from the band’s multi-album catalog that includes 1991’s “In a Song.” These days, Broken Men only play a handful of gigs a year, so grab your tickets and your pals for a night out in Portland.

Gina & The Red Eye Flight Crew

9 p.m. Saturday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show, 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Singer Gina Alibrio and her band will send you into the holiday weekend with the Fly Hard: A Flight Crew Christmas show. A funky, soulful, rocking good time is guaranteed regardless of your naughty or nice status, and when you walk out in the December night, you’ll be exhausted from dancing with a smile as bright as Rudolph’s nose. Keep your fingers crossed for “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” because Alibrio will knock your holiday socks off with it.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »