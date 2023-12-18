Tuesday, Dec. 19
Boys’ Basketball
Westbrook at York, 5:15 p.m.
Hall-Dale at NYA, 6 p.m.
Madison at Old Orchard Beach, 6 p.m.
Belfast at Lincoln Academy, 6:30 p.m.
Boothbay at Waynflete, 6:30 p.m.
Cape Elizabeth at Leavitt, 6:30 p.m.
Gardiner at Brunswick, 6:30 p.m.
Greely at Gray-New Gloucester, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Region at Mountain Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Lisbon at Fryeburg Academy, 6:30 p.m.
Marshwood at Wells, 6:30 p.m.
Medomak Valley at Yarmouth, 6:30 p.m.
Mt. Ararat at Kennebunk, 6:30 p.m.
Poland at Oak Hill, 6:30 p.m.
Wiscasset at Carrabec, 6:30 p.m.
Deering at Portland, 7 p.m.
Edward Little at Sanford, 7 p.m.
Falmouth at South Portland, 7 p.m.
Noble at Lewiston, 7 p.m.
Oceanside at Camden Hills, 7 p.m.
Scarborough at Bonny Eagle, 7 p.m.
Windham at Gorham, 7 p.m.
Winthrop at Traip Academy, 7 p.m.
Cheverus at Thornton Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Girls’ Basketball
Waynflete at Boothbay
Madison at Old Orchard Beach, 4:30 p.m.
Wiscasset at Carrabec, 5 p.m.
Gorham at Windham, 5:30 p.m.
Portland at Deering, 5:30 p.m.
Bonny Eagle at Scarborough, 6 p.m.
Freeport at Biddeford, 6 p.m.
Lincoln Academy at Belfast, 6 p.m.
NYA at Hall-Dale, 6 p.m.
Thornton Academy at Cheverus, 6 p.m.
Traip Academy at Winthrop, 6 p.m.
Wells at Marshwood, 6 p.m.
Yarmouth at Medomak Valley, 6 p.m.
Brunswick at Gardiner, 6:30 p.m.
Camden Hills at Oceanside, 6:30 p.m.
Gray-New Gloucester at Greely, 6:30 p.m.
Fryeburg Academy at Lisbon, 6:30 p.m.
Leavitt at Cape Elizabeth, 6:30 p.m.
Mountain Valley at Lake Region, 6:30 p.m.
Oak Hill at Poland, 6:30 p.m.
Sanford at Edward Little, 6:30 p.m.
South Portland at Falmouth, 6:30 p.m.
Lewiston at Noble, 7 p.m.
Westbrook at York, 7 p.m.
Boys’ Hockey
• Cheverus/Yarmouth at Gorham (USM Arena), 5 p.m.
• York at Kennebunk/Wells (UNE), 5:30 p.m.
• Falmouth at Windham/Westbrook/Bonny Eagle (USM Arena), 8:30 p.m.
Girls’ Hockey
• Penobscot at Yarmouth/Freeport (Travis Roy Arena), 5 p.m.
• Winslow/Gardiner/Cony/Messalonskee/Lawrence/Erskine/Maranacook at Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Medomak (Watson Arena), 5:15 p.m.
Swimming
• Boothbay/Wiscasset at Lincoln Academy, 6 p.m.
Indoor Track
• Camden Hills, Cony, Lawrence, Lewiston, Medomak Valley, Morse, Oceanside, Waterville at USM, 4:30 p.m.
