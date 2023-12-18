Tuesday, Dec. 19

Boys’ Basketball

Westbrook at York, 5:15 p.m.

Hall-Dale at NYA, 6 p.m.

Madison at Old Orchard Beach, 6 p.m.

Belfast at Lincoln Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Boothbay at Waynflete, 6:30 p.m.

Cape Elizabeth at Leavitt, 6:30 p.m.

Gardiner at Brunswick, 6:30 p.m.

Greely at Gray-New Gloucester, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Region at Mountain Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Lisbon at Fryeburg Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Marshwood at Wells, 6:30 p.m.

Medomak Valley at Yarmouth, 6:30 p.m.

Mt. Ararat at Kennebunk, 6:30 p.m.

Poland at Oak Hill, 6:30 p.m.

Wiscasset at Carrabec, 6:30 p.m.

Deering at Portland, 7 p.m.

Edward Little at Sanford, 7 p.m.

Falmouth at South Portland, 7 p.m.

Noble at Lewiston, 7 p.m.

Oceanside at Camden Hills, 7 p.m.

Scarborough at Bonny Eagle, 7 p.m.

Windham at Gorham, 7 p.m.

Winthrop at Traip Academy, 7 p.m.

Cheverus at Thornton Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Girls’ Basketball

Waynflete at Boothbay

Madison at Old Orchard Beach, 4:30 p.m.

Wiscasset at Carrabec, 5 p.m.

Gorham at Windham, 5:30 p.m.

Portland at Deering, 5:30 p.m.

Bonny Eagle at Scarborough, 6 p.m.

Freeport at Biddeford, 6 p.m.

Lincoln Academy at Belfast, 6 p.m.

NYA at Hall-Dale, 6 p.m.

Thornton Academy at Cheverus, 6 p.m.

Traip Academy at Winthrop, 6 p.m.

Wells at Marshwood, 6 p.m.

Yarmouth at Medomak Valley, 6 p.m.

Brunswick at Gardiner, 6:30 p.m.

Camden Hills at Oceanside, 6:30 p.m.

Gray-New Gloucester at Greely, 6:30 p.m.

Fryeburg Academy at Lisbon, 6:30 p.m.

Leavitt at Cape Elizabeth, 6:30 p.m.

Mountain Valley at Lake Region, 6:30 p.m.

Oak Hill at Poland, 6:30 p.m.

Sanford at Edward Little, 6:30 p.m.

South Portland at Falmouth, 6:30 p.m.

Lewiston at Noble, 7 p.m.

Westbrook at York, 7 p.m.

Boys’ Hockey

• Cheverus/Yarmouth at Gorham (USM Arena), 5 p.m.

• York at Kennebunk/Wells (UNE), 5:30 p.m.

• Falmouth at Windham/Westbrook/Bonny Eagle (USM Arena), 8:30 p.m.

Girls’ Hockey

• Penobscot at Yarmouth/Freeport (Travis Roy Arena), 5 p.m.

• Winslow/Gardiner/Cony/Messalonskee/Lawrence/Erskine/Maranacook at Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Medomak (Watson Arena), 5:15 p.m.

Swimming

• Boothbay/Wiscasset at Lincoln Academy, 6 p.m.

Indoor Track

• Camden Hills, Cony, Lawrence, Lewiston, Medomak Valley, Morse, Oceanside, Waterville at USM, 4:30 p.m.

