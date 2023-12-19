When our electronics break, barriers to repairing them can result in shelling out hundreds of dollars for a fix or a replacement. Unfortunately, many phones and laptops currently on the market are difficult to fix by design. Manufacturers often use glue instead of screws, don’t provide repair instructions or won’t sell spare parts. These intentional difficulties drive up the cost of repairs and produce mountains of electronic waste.

Like many of us, I’ve experienced this personally. It wasn’t long after I bought a smartphone recently that the battery started to give out. Within six months, it couldn’t hold a charge for more than half a day. What should have been a simple battery swap was a two-hour round-trip drive and a repair of around $100. If I had known when purchasing my phone that it was going to be so difficult to repair, I might have made a different choice.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rep. Lydia Crafts is serving her second term in the Maine House, representing Bristol, Damariscotta, Monhegan Plantation, Newcastle and Nobleboro. She is House Chair of the Joint Standing Committee on Transportation.

Before spending money on a new phone or laptop, Mainers deserve to know its repairability. That’s why I joined legislators from 27 other states to call on the Federal Trade Commission to start introducing repair scores. However, we shouldn’t wait for the federal government to act. Here in Maine, I’m introducing legislation that would require electronics manufacturers to display a repair score from zero to 10, which would inform consumers how fixable that product is.

The repair scoring system would consider several factors, such as ease of disassembly, availability of spare parts and access to repair documentation. It would be designed to give consumers a clear and concise understanding of a product’s repairability, so Mainers can make more informed purchases. We know this model works; France implemented a similar system in 2021, which has prompted companies like Amazon to display repair scores next to certain electronic devices sold in that country.

By adopting a similar system, Maine could lead the country in repairability and save consumers and manufacturers money. Promising research from the U.S. Public Interest Research Group found that families could save $382 per year if we could repair, instead of replace, our technology. Furthermore, score requirements are showing that the scores of phones and laptops have actually increased since the system’s introduction. Samsung’s own research found that 86% of surveyed consumers in France report that the repair scoring impacts purchasing behavior – including eight out of 10 who indicated they would give up their favorite brand in favor of a more repairable product.

Repair scores also promote environmental responsibility. Electronic waste is now the fastest-growing part of the domestic municipal waste stream, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. For years, manufacturers have been pushing us towards a cycle of consumption and waste. It’s true; things just aren’t made the way they used to be. Devices are designed to be replaced rather than repaired, which is disastrous for our environment.

According to the International Telecommunication Union, only 17% of e-waste is appropriately recycled, which means the vast majority of the world’s annual 57 million metric tons of e-waste largely enters our waste stream, with terrible environmental ramifications.

By affording consumers more of an ability to repair their electronics and promoting a culture of sustainability, we are not only enhancing consumer rights, but also contributing to a greener, more resilient future.

When the Legislature meets again next month, I’m calling on my colleagues to support this legislation and empower Mainers with the information we need to make good purchases for our environment and our wallets.

Send questions/comments to the editors.