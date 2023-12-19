Chris Simonds got seven of his 17 points during a 21-10 second-quarter run that put Falmouth in control on its way to a 59-50 victory over South Portland in a boys’ basketball game Tuesday night at South Portland.

The Navigators (3-0) led 31-21 at halftime.

Manny Hidalgo scored 28 points for South Portland (0-4), the reigning two-time Class AA state champion.

OCEANSIDE 86, CAMDEN HILLS 77: Carter Galley scored 37 points, including a tying 3-pointer in the closing seconds of regulation, and the Mariners (3-0) dominated the extra session to complete a comeback win over the Windjammers (2-2) in Rockport.

Galley poured in 29 of his points after halftime as Oceanside, the reigning Class A state champion, erased a 15-point deficit.

Zeb Foster added 20 points and Cohen Galley scored 16.

Nolan Ames led Camden Hills with 25 points. Will Duke followed with 17.

YORK 58, WESTBROOK 39: The Wildcats (4-0) took control with an 18-6 second-quarter run, building a 30-18 halftime edge as they downed the Blue Blazes (1-3) at York.

Reece Macdonald scored 13 points, and Lukas Bouchard had 12 points and 12 rebounds for York. Connor Roberge and Derek Parsons tossed in eight points apiece.

Jackson Young was the only double-figure scorer for Westbrook, with 10 points.

WELLS 44, MARSHWOOD 27: Eli Roy scored 14 points, Jeremy Therrien added 12, and the Warriors (4-0) beat the Hawks (0-4) in Wells.

Spencer Carpenter pulled down 13 rebounds for Wells, which led 22-10 at halftime.

Ronan Garrett led Marshwood with eight points.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

DEERING 45, PORTLAND 39: Natalie Santiago scored 20 points, Angelina Keo added 10, and Maya Gayle had nine as the Rams (2-2) defeated the visiting Bulldogs (1-3).

Deering built a 17-4 advantage in the first quarter and led throughout.

Baleria Yugo paced Portland with 19 points. Lucy Tidd finished with nine.

FREEPORT 45, BIDDEFORD 41: Sydney Gelhar scored 17 points to pace the Falcons (3-1) to a win over the Tigers (1-3) in Biddeford.

Emily Groves chipped in with 10 points.

Jordyn Crump led Biddeford with 17 points, to go with six rebounds and four steals. Hannah Smith contributed 14 points.

SANFORD 49, EDWARD LITTLE 45: Julissa McBarron paced the Spartans (2-1) with 19 points as they held off the Red Eddies (2-2) at Auburn.

Layla Facchiano had 10 points for Edward Little.

BOYS’ HOCKEY

MARSHWOOD 2, SCARBOROUGH 1: Shane Cullity’s first career goal broke a 1-1 tie with 9:20 remaining, lifting Marshwood/Noble/Traip/Sanford (2-2) over the Red Storm (0-4) on Monday night in Dover, New Hampshire.

The Knighthawks took the lead just 43 seconds into the game on a goal by Bradley Wentworth.

Scarborough’s Tyler Kenney tied it early in the third.

Marshwood closed out the game by killing a 5-minute major, during which Scarborough had a 5-on-3 advantage for two minutes.

