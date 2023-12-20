It is with the deepest sadness we share the passing of our beloved son Walker Hudkins.

Born July 11, 1993, in Bend, Oregon, leaving us suddenly Dec. 7, 2023. Walker was raised in Baker City and La Grande Oregon, but spent the last 12 years in Corvallis, Astoria and most recently, Portland, Oregon.

Walker had an incredible work ethic building a career at Ocean Beauty in Portland. At the young age of 19, Walker lived in and solely cared for five developmentally disabled men, handling them with patience and understanding.

He loved all sports, excelling in football, track and eventually the heavy weight wrestler for La Grande High School. Walker was a quiet and humble leader that gained respect not only from his teammates and coaches, but from his opponents and rivals.

His heart, passion and drive earned him a football scholarship at Western Oregon University. Walker had various jobs in high school including lifeguarding for the city Of La Grande. Walker was vibrant, charismatic and insightful, making friends easily.

His devotion to his parents was unwavering and unconditional. Many weekends spent with his father camping, target shooting, and golfing. The outdoors was Walker’s comfort place. Recently, most of his free time was spent playing disc golf. On a recent visit with his mother in Maine, he discovered a love of kayaking.

Walker leaves his mother, Beth Perkins Hudkins, Kennebunk, father and stepmother, Grant and Esther Hudkins, Hillsboro, Oregon, aunts and uncles, Heather and Andy Kramp, Intervale, New Hampshire, Lauren and Ron Beyerinck, Sisters, Oregon, Gail Ottlinger Reno, Nevada, cousins and his beloved cat, Cheeto.

Please join us on Saturday, May 18, 2024, from 3 to 6 p.m., for a celebration of Walker’s life at Riveria Activity Center, 2609 N 2nd St., La Grande, Oregon.

Arrangements in Oregon are in care of Loveland Funeral Chapel, 1508 Fourth St.., La Grande, OR 97850 www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.

Arrangements in Maine are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit ’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

