Katrine Alcaide, left, Fred Schlicher and David Vail of Brunswick broke master swim records at the New England Fall Championships, held Dec. 15-17 at Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Massachusetts. Alcaide, swimming in the 40-44 age group, placed first in the 100-meter freestyle, 50 butterfly and 100 individual medley and broke the record with her second place in the 50 freestyle. Schlicher won and set records for men ages 75-79 in the 50, 100 and 200 butterfly, 200 individual medley and 200 freestyle. Vail, in the 80-84 age group, broke records in the 50- and 100-meter backstrokes and the 50 and 400 freestyle. Contributed / David Vail