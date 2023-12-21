In a collaborative effort, the Scarborough Historical Society and Scarborough Public Library are set to host a program titled “Prominent Diseases in Early Scarborough.” The event, scheduled for Jan. 7, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the library’s Meeting Room, will feature Dr. Stephen Spaulding, MD, shedding light on infectious diseases prevalent in the 17th-19th centuries and their impact on southern Maine communities.

Today, with advanced knowledge of infectious diseases, effective treatments exist. However, in the 17th-19th centuries, deadly epidemics like consumption posed significant threats. Spaulding’s overview will explore the diseases Scarborough ancestors confronted, their impact on southern Maine life, and the strategies employed to combat them. Spaulding will delve into the history of five significant diseases that shaped the region, emphasizing the limited understanding and treatments available during that era.

The doctor said he was inspired to delve into the historical context of infectious diseases in Scarborough when he did a previous talk. “I did a talk on TB in early Maine for OLLI, and it got me interested in the wider topic. As a physician, I felt competent to evaluate and pass the info on to others,” Spaulding said.

“The fear of lethal diseases in the past influenced daily lives, much like how mothers fear diseases today,” Spaulding. We’ll explore how communities coped with and attempted to prevent the spread of infectious diseases, with a focus on isolation as a primary strategy.”

He connects historical perspectives with the modern understanding and management of diseases, emphasizing the role of vaccines and medicines developed to combat once-deadly infections.

For those attending, Spaulding hopes they gain a deeper appreciation for the resilience of communities facing infectious diseases in the past. “They were very resilient, sometimes with broken hearts, and did what they could. This was true of the physicians of the past in this area as well,” he said.

The evolution of medical knowledge and practices have contributed to the improved management of diseases today. “Understanding bacteria and viruses have allowed us to develop vaccines, and medicines that can prevent or treat many of the “killer” diseases,” Spaulding said.

The presentation can benefit the local community he said, “Understanding the past almost always helps us deal with the present and plan for the future, and understanding past practices can help us understand those who have gone before us and why they did some of the things they did, and why some things are as they are.”

To reserve a seat for the program, visit www.scarboroughlibrary.org/SHS or call the library at 396-6279.

