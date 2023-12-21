BIW should consider two parking garages

In my opinion, the proposed parking garage for Bath Iron Works should be two parking garages built north and south of Bath, and workers should be brought into work from there by bus or train.

Freeing up the many parking lots is a good goal, but doesn’t go far enough to relieve the congestion caused at shift change.

Douglas Robb,

Bath

Is your child safe in school?

You may think so, but don’t be too sure. I always thought that it was a school’s responsibility to keep a child safe while in their care, especially from other students. Certainly times have changed and schools only seem to care about your tax dollars.

At a local school, my 14-year-old grandson was violently attacked on the playground, laying paralyzed on the ground and laughed at by the bully who attacked him. Taken to Maine Med by ambulance, three months later he still wears a neck brace, is still subjected to bullying to the point of wanting to take his own life. The attacker laughed and wrote on social media that my grandson deserved his injury. The attacker still rides on the same school bus, and still was allowed to play on the school football team.

In light of the Parkland shootings in Florida, the South Florida Sun Sentinel newspaper did an investigation into the school shootings and found that many of the schools weren’t reporting crimes committed on school campuses, including rape and brutal assaults. Those schools knew exactly who the students were who would potentially cause harm to other students and the school intentionally looked the other way for the sake of getting school funding, instead of protecting the students, they protected their own jobs and school image.

The media has a duty to expose corruption and potential harm to citizens and the community. The Sun Sentinel did just that by exposing the misdeeds of the schools in Florida and those schools are safer for it.

Bullying and assaults happen in Maine schools almost everyday. The administrations either turn a blind eye to it or do little to stop it, a token response. Do Mainers care about what happens to our kids? Are the tax dollars we pay for school administrators’ salaries used to cover up crimes and protect the school’s image? Sure seems like it. We need to do better for Maine and for our children.

Linda Danielson,

Topsham

