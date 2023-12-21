Veterans remembered

Rolling Thunder Chapter 2 Maine sponsored a Wreaths Across America ceremony Dec. 16 at Veterans Rest in Woodlawn Cemetery with assistance from American Legion Post 62 and the Westbrook Veterans Affairs Committee.

Speakers included Mayor Michael Foley, Rebecca Boaz of the veterans committee, and event emcee Deborah Willoughby of Rolling Thunder.

New WPD officer

The Westbrook Police Department announced last week that Erin Clayton is their newest officer. “Erin has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and is very excited to be joining the Westbrook Police Department and putting her education to good use,” the department said in a post on Facebook.

Clayton will attend the Police Academy in January.

Used furniture needed

The furniture ministry at FBC Westbrook, 733 Main St., needs donations of couches, chairs, dishes, tables and more to distribute to those in need. The ministry can be reached by emailing info@lovewestbrook.org.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Dec. 19, 1973, that Barbara Kenney of Saco Street hosted a buffet lunch and Christmas party for friends.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: