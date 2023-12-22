Friday, Dec. 22

Boys’ Basketball

• Ashland at Washburn, 5:30 p.m.

• Dexter at Penobscot Valley, 5:30 p.m.

• Ellsworth at Caribou, 7:30 p.m.

• Greenville at Deer Isle-Stonington, 5:30 p.m.

• Machias at Bangor Christian, 7 p.m.

• Madawaska at Hodgdon, 7 p.m.

• Mt. Desert Island at Presque Isle, 6:30 p.m.

• Oak Hill at Waterville, 6:30 p.m.

• Portland at South Portland, 6 p.m.

• Shead at Narraguagus, 6:30 p.m.

• Wisdom at Fort Kent, 5:30 p.m.

Girls’ Basketball

• North Yarmouth Academy 65, Monmouth Academy 27

• Bucksport at Sumner, 5:30 p.m.

• Ellsworth at Caribou, 6 p.m.

• Foxcroft Academy at Old Town, 7 p.m.

• Greenville at Deer Isle-Stonington, 4 p.m.

• Machias at Bangor Christian, 5:30 p.m.

• Madawaska at Hodgdon, 5:30 p.m.

• Mattanawcook Academy at George Stevens

• Mt. Desert Island at Presque Isle, 5 p.m.

• Penobscot Valley at Dexter, 6:30 p.m.

• Penquis Valley at Central, 6:30 p.m.

• Searsport at Valley, 5:30 p.m.

• Shead at Narraguagus, 5 p.m.

• Southern Aroostook at Katahdin, 6 p.m.

• Waterville at Oak Hill, 5 p.m.

• Wisdom at Fort Kent, 7 p.m.

• Woodland at Calais, 6 p.m.

Boys’ Hockey

• Brewer/Lawrence/Skowhegan at Old Town/Orono (Alfond Arena), 6:10 p.m.

• Cape Elizabeth at Biddeford/Massabesic/Old Orchard (Biddeford Ice Arena), 1 p.m

• Cony/Monmouth/Erskine/Mt. Blue/Richmond at Marshwood/Traip/Sanford/Noble (Dover Ice Arena), 4:30 p.m.

• St. Dominic at Lewiston (Colisee), 7:10 p.m.

Girls’ Hockey

• Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland at York/Traip/Marshwood/Noble (Dover Ice Arena), 5:30 p.m.

• St. Dominic/Winthrop/Monmouth at Lewiston/Oak Hill (Colisee), 5:30 p.m.

Swimming

• Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland at Cony (Kennebec Valley YMCA), 7 p.m.

• Erskine Academy at Camden Hills (Penobscot Bay YMCA), 6:30 p.m.

• Greely vs. Falmouth (Greely High), 3:30 p.m,

• Lewiston at Lincoln Academy, 6 p.m.

• Messalonskee, George Stevens at Bangor (Husson), 6 p.m.

• Thornton Academy at Scarborough (Cape Elizabeth High), 7 p.m.

• Yarmouth at Waynflete (Greely High), 7 p.m.

Wrestling

• Cheverus, Erskine Academy, Gardiner, Madison/Carrabec, Morse, Mt. Ararat/Brunswick, Mt. Blue, Oxford Hills, Skowhegan, Windham at Cony, 9 a.m.

Saturday, Dec. 22

Boys’ Basketball

• Bonny Eagle at Noble, 1 p.m.

• Brunswick at Oxford Hills, 1 p.m.

• Camden Hills at Nokomis, 2 p.m.

• Cape Elizabeth at Biddeford, 1 p.m.

• Cheverus at Deering, 2:30 p.m.

• Cony at Mt. Ararat, 1:30 p.m.

• Dirigo at Traip Academy, 12:30 p.m.

• Edward Little at Gorham, 1 p.m.

• Ellsworth at Presque Isle, 3:30 p.m.

• Falmouth at Massabesic, 1 p.m.

• Foxcroft at Old Town, 12:30 p.m.

• Freeport at Yarmouth, 2 p.m.

• Gardiner at Brewer, 2 p.m.

• Gray-New Gloucester at Marshwood, 11 a.m.

• Hermon at Washington Academy, 2 p.m.

• John Bapst at Houlton, 11:30 a.m.

• Lake Region at Leavitt, 12:30 p.m.

• Lawrence at Mt. Blue, noon

• Lincoln Academy at Mountain Valley, 12:30 p.m.

• Mattanawcook at Woodland, 2:30 p.m.

• MCI at Mt. View, 1 p.m.

• MDI at Caribou, 2:30 p.m.

• Morse at Belfast, 4:30 p.m.

• Orono at Bucksport, 1:30 p.m.

• Penquis at Stearns, 1:30 p.m.

• Sacopee Valley at Boothbay, 2:30 p.m.

• Sanford at Lewiston, 1 p.m.

• Scarborough at Kennebunk, 1 p.m.

• Skowhegan at Bangor, noon

• Winslow at Medomak Valley, 4 p.m.

• York at Fryeburg Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Girls’ Basketball

• Bangor at Skowhegan, 11:30 a.m.

• Boothbay at Sacopee Valley, 1 p.m.

• Brewer at Gardiner, 1 p.m.

• Cape Elizabeth at Biddeford, 11:30 a.m.

• Cheverus at Deering, 1 p.m.

• Ellsworth at Presque Isle, 1 p.m.

• Fryeburg Academy at York, 4:30 p.m.

• Gorham at Edward Little, 4 p.m.

• Gray-New Gloucester at Marshwood, 12:30 p.m.

• Hermon at Washington Academy, 5:30 p.m.

• John Bapst at Houlton, 2:30 p.m.

• Leavitt at Lake Region, 3:30 p.m.

• Massabesic at Scarborough, 11:30 a.m.

• Medomak Valley at Winslow, 1 p.m.

• MDI at Caribou, 1 p.m.

• Morse at Belfast, 6 p.m.

• Mountain Valley at Lincoln Academy, 12:30 p.m.

• Mt. Abram at Madison, 6:30 p.m.

• Mt. Ararat at Cony, noon

• Mt. Blue at Lawrence, 10:30 a.m.

• Mt. View at MCI, 3:30 p.m.

• Noble at Thornton Academy, 1 p.m.

• Nokomis at Camden Hills, 12:30 p.m.

• Oxford Hills at Brunswick, 12:30 p.m.

• South Portland at Portland, 1 p.m.

• Spruce Mountain at Oceanside, 5:30 p.m.

• Traip Academy at Dirigo, 2 p.m.

• Wells at Greely, 1:30 p.m.

• Westbrook at Windham, noon

• Yarmouth at Freeport, noon

Boys’ Hockey

• Brunswick/Freeport at Gorham (USM Ice Arena), 1:20 p.m.

• Cheverus/Yarmouth at Leavitt/Gray-NG/Oak Hill/Poland (Norway Savings Bank Arena), 8:20 p.m.

• Falmouth at St. Dominic (Norway Savings Bank Arena), 6:30 p.m.

• Marshwood/Traip/Sanford/Noble at Edward Little (Norway Savings Bank Arena), 6:10 p.m.

• Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Hyde at Fryeburg/Lake Region/Oxford Hills (Bridgton Academy), 4 p.m.

• Presque Isle at Camden Hills (MidCoast Recreation Center), 3 p.m.

• Windham/Westbrook/Bonny Eagle at Portland/South Portland/Deering/Waynflete (Troubh Ice Arena), 7:40 p.m.

• York at Greely (Family Ice Center), 5 p.m.

Girls’ Hockey

• Biddeford/Thornton/Wells/Kennebunk at Gorham/Bonny Eagle/Massabesic/Fryeburg/Lake Region/Westbrook (USM Ice Arena), 3:30 p.m.

• Brunswick at Winslow/Gardiner/Cony/Messalonskee/Lawrence/Erskine/Maranacook (Camden National Bank Ice Vault), 5:30 p.m.

• Greely/Gray-New Gloucester at St. Dominic/Winthrop/Monmouth

• Portland/Cape Elizabeth/Deering/South Portland/Waynflete at Brewer/Bangor/Hampden/Hermon/John Bapst/Old Town/Orono (Penobscot Ice Arena), 12:40 p.m.

Wrestling

• Camden Hills, Messalonskee, Oceanside at Belfast, 9 a.m.

• John Bapst, Mt. View, Monmouth/Richmond/Lisbon/Oak Hill at Edward Little, 9 a.m.

• Noble, Scarborough/Gorham at Sanford, 9 a.m.

