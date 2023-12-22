CAPE ELIZABETH – In a milestone for Jordan’s Farm, the family-owned enterprise has successfully navigated the application process for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Value-Added Producer Grant. The $250,000 grant is anticipated to impact various facets of the farm’s operations, including business development, product expansion, community engagement and long-term sustainability.

The William H. Jordan Farm, a fifth-generation legacy, has been dedicated to growing food and providing enriching soils since 1948. Operated by the Jordan family, the farm, located at 21 Wells Road, offers products such as corn, strawberries, and various vegetables. The farm stand, opened by Bill Jr. in 1993, is known for its fresh produce and commitment to supporting local businesses.

As one of Cape Elizabeth’s last farms, it contributes to the town’s rural character and emphasizes sustainable practices.

Penelope Jordan, of Jordan’s Farm, shared insight into the challenges faced during the extensive four-month application process. Seeking expert guidance, Jordan enlisted the help of grant writer Steven Levy, emphasizing the importance of “meticulous data gathering and financial projections.”

“The end product helps focus our work and will serve as a base for additional funding as we grow our business,” Penelope Jordan said.

The grant is earmarked to enhance Jordan’s Farm’s visibility and retail presence, with plans to launch new products in local stores.

“Our first phase is branding and visibility,” Penelope Jordan said. “We will launch a new website and target our social media.” Jordan said the efforts will include strategies to increase market presence in stores such as IGA, Rosemont and Portland Food Co-Op.

In terms of product expansion, Jordan’s Farm is set to introduce shelf-stable and frozen offerings, including pickled gold beets, popcorn, and frozen carrots. The product choices are rooted in both the farm’s produce and market research. “The story of our products will be about our family farm and the work we do each day to keep our farm a working farm,” Penelope Jordan said.

Community impact is a key consideration for Jordan’s Farm, which already collaborates with over 15 local farms to supply Maine-raised food. The grant is expected to deepen those ties and enable more farms to contribute to Jordan’s Farm products..

Addressing the concept of sustainability, Jordan underscored economic and environmental aspects. “We value our heritage and our community, and we know we need a profitable business,” she said. “Our heritage lies in the soil and how we care for that soil.”

U.S. Department of Agriculture Commissioner Amanda Beal discussed the significance of Value-Added Producer Grants.

As Jordan’s Farm embarks on the “transformative journey,” Penelope Jordan said the grant is expected to catalyze growth, fortify community ties, and position the farm within Maine’s agricultural landscape.

In offering advice to other farms seeking grants, Penelope Jordan recommended maintaining good records and utilizing a grant writer, asserting that the investment is worthwhile.

