A Massachusetts man was sentenced to 13 years in prison for possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl stemming from an arrest made at the Walmart in Scarborough.

Eddy AZCONA, 27, of Lawrence, Massachuetts, was sentenced on Dec. 15 in United States District Court in Portland and will serve his time in federal prison.

AZCONA was arrested on Feb 9. At the time of the arrest AZCONA attempted to flee officers. During his attempt, he struck an

unmarked police vehicle causing significant damage. He then struck a utility pole that disabled his vehicle.

When arrested, AZCONA was found to be in possession of approximately 1,000 grams (1 kilogram) of fentanyl. The street value of the fentanyl seized from AZCONA is estimated at approximately $100,000.

During the sentencing hearing the judge recognized the large quantity of fentanyl and noted the number of lives that would have been affected if this lethal drug had been distributed in southern Maine.

This was an investigation led by the United States Drug Enforcement Administration with assistance by members of the Scarborough Police Department.

