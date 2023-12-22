SOUTH PORTLAND—Revenge can be powerful motivator.

And the desire for revenge grows even stronger when you’re reminded of a painful defeat.

Box score Portland 46 South Portland 39 P- 9 11 11 15- 46

SP- 11 3 14 11- 39 P- Khamis 7-5-21, Rugabirwa 4-1-9, Girumugisha 1-3-5, Johnson 2-0-5, Amisi 1-0-2, Jones 1-0-2, Veilleux 1-0-2 SP- Hidalgo 7-3-21, Jackson 2-0-5, Johnson 1-0-3, Keene 1-0-3, Blais 1-0-2, Maloji 1-0-2, Sanders 1-0-2, Galarraga 0-1-1 3-pointers:

P (3) Khamis 2, Johnson

SP (7) Hidalgo 4, Jackson, Johnson, Keene Turnovers:

P- 16

SP- 29 Free throws

P: 9-13

SP: 4-9

Friday evening at Beal Gymnasium, Portland’s boys’ basketball team had to partake in a pregame ceremony where South Portland raised a championship banner signifying its victory in last year’s Class AA state final.

A victory which came over the Bulldogs.

If stewing over that setback for nine months wasn’t enough, Portland suddenly had an abundance of extra desire and behind the dominance of senior center Jeissey Khamis, it earned a measure of payback.

The Bulldogs took an early 7-2 lead, then watched the Red Riots embark on a 12-2 run before surging for 11 straight points to close the first half with a 20-14 advantage.

South Portland then threatened to rally in the third period, twice creeping within a single point, but on both occasions, Khamis hit clutch shots to extend the lead and Portland clung to a slim 31-28 edge heading for the final stanza.

There, the Bulldogs did what it took to close it out and went on to a 46-39 victory.

Khamis produced a double-double of 21 points and 11 rebounds and Portland, coming off a home loss to Cheverus less than 24 hours prior, improved to 5-1 on the season while dropping the two-time reigning champion Red Riots to 0-5.

“They dropped the banner down in front of us and they beat us last year in the championship, so we took it personal,” said Khamis.

Renewing acquaintances

Back on March 6, South Portland pulled away in the second half to beat Portland, 52-42, and repeat as Class AA state champions. Only 25 combined points from that game returned this season and as a result, both teams have a dramatically different look and they have experienced diametrically different results in the early going.

The Bulldogs started by winning at Bangor (82-45), Bonny Eagle (64-53) and Edward Little (53-49), then held off visiting Deering (56-46) before falling at home to Cheverus Thursday, 49-44.

The Red Riots, meanwhile, opened with losses at Gorham (64-50), Cheverus (58-49) and Scarborough (55-52) before falling at home to Falmouth (59-50).

In addition to last year’s state final, South Portland edged host Portland, 47-46, on a late Jaelen Jackson basket.

Friday, after warmups, there was a ceremony which featured banners raised for both baseball and boys’ basketball.

The Red Riots then looked for their sixth straight victory in the series, but instead, the Bulldogs got back on track, beat South Portland for the first time since a 51-39 home triumph Feb. 5, 2019, and in the process, took a 128-109 all-time lead in a series which dates to 1910.

The Red Riots opened the scoring on a driving layup from junior Manny Hidalgo, but the next seven points went to Portland, as Khamis scored his first two points at the free throw line, senior James Johnson fed senior Kevin Rigabirwa for a layup, then Johnson drained a 3-pointer to make it 7-2.

South Portland then carried play the rest of the first quarter, as senior Chris Keene drained a 3-ball from the corner and after sophomore Cordell Jones tipped home a missed shot for the Bulldogs, sophomore Darius Johnson hit a 3, senior Gabe Galarraga made a free throw, then junior Addison Blais put back a missed shot at the horn to make it 11-9 Red Riots after eight minutes.

When Hidalgo began the second quarter with a 3-pointer 42 seconds in, South Portland appeared to be in business, but the Red Riots wouldn’t score again until after halftime.

With 5:13 to go before the break, a layup after a steal from senior Danny Amisi ended South Portland’s 12-2 run, a 6 minute, 15 second scoring drought and sparked the Portland comeback.

“Danny came in when we were down and was active and got steals,” longtime Bulldogs coach Joe Russo said. “He got us on four wheels. He’s a great kid and now he’s in the mix (for playing time).”

An old-fashioned three-point play (bank shot, foul, free throw) from senior Pepito Girumugisha tied the score, then Khamis scored on a hook shot and converted a layup (from Rigabirwa) before Girumugisha set up junior Drew Veilleux for a layup and a 20-14 lead at the half.

The Bulldogs had seven different players score, led by Khamis with six points, in the first 16 minutes and they would never trail in the second half, but the road to victory didn’t come without some anxious moments.

Just 27 seconds in, Galarraga picked up his third foul.

Rigabirwa then took a pass from Johnson and made a layup to give Portland an eight-point advantage, capping a 13-0 surge.

Finally, with 5:40 to go in the frame, Hidalgo was fouled while shooting a 3-pointer and he sank two subsequent free throws to snap a 9:38 drought.

Khamis answered with a free throw (after Galarraga was called for his fourth foul, forcing him to sit the remainder of the period), but Hidalgo scored on a spinner to end a 10:36 field goal drought, then Hidalgo drained a long 3 to cut the deficit to just two, 23-21.

Khamis restored order with a layup after a Rugabirwa steal, but sophomore Gabe Jackson buried a 3 for the hosts to make it a one-point contest.

Again, Khamis answered, taking a pass from Girumugisha and burying a 3 from the top of the key.

Hidalgo countered with a drive and nice runner off the glass, but Khamis hit another 3.

A putback from junior Tom Maloji then pulled South Portland within 31-28 heading to the fourth period.

There, Khamis refused to be denied, scoring on a putback while being fouled and adding the and-one free throw to push the lead back to six just 31 seconds in.

Again, the Red Riots made a run, as sophomore Tristan Sanders, who gave the home team some crucial minutes off the bench while Galarraga was battling foul trouble, scored on a putback, then Hidalgo buried another long 3 with 6:27 on the clock to cut the Portland lead to 34-33.

At the other end, Rugabirwa stemmed the tide with a bank shot and after Galarraga returned, Maloji missed two free throws and junior Carmine Soucy and Jackson each missed open 3s which could have tied the score.

With 5:11 remaining, Khamis was fouled and made a free throw.

Then, with 3:54 to go, Johnson scored on a putback to make it 39-33.

After Hidalgo and Rugabirwa traded free throws, a Jackson bank shot on the run with 1:59 left gave South Portland a spark and cut the deficit to just four, but Khamis had one final offensive act, shooting over Galarraga and banking home a shot with 1:42 remaining, for a 42-36 advantage.

In the final minute, the Bulldogs ended all doubt, as Rugabirwa took a pass from Jones and made a layup, then Girumugisha sank two free throws.

As time wound down, Hidalgo knocked down one last long 3-pointer, but it was too little, too late and Portland prevailed, 46-39.

“They beat us last year in the state championship game and we hadn’t beaten them in awhile,” said Rugabirwa. “They put the banner down and were gloating, so this feels good. We got the win and that’s what matters.”

“It feels great to win,” said Khamis.

“This was a nice recovery game,” Russo added. “Tonight’s game, we won on heart and soul and determination. We lost last night and tonight, we played at a team that hadn’t won a game, but we kept digging and fighting. After the game is over, the guys will realize how tired they are, but they didn’t realize it during the game.

“South Portland played one heck of a defensive game. They clogged the paint. Gabe is a really good player and (Hidalgo) is phenomenal. He hit some big shots. They’re the best 0-5 team I’ve seen and they’ll get better.

“I started the week hoping to get one of (the three games against Deering, Cheverus and South Portland). I knew we could be 3-3, 4-2 or 5-1. We have to win the games we’re supposed to on paper and these games could have gone either way.”

Khamis was a difference maker, not only scoring 21 points and grabbing 11 rebounds, but also registering three steals and a pair of assists.

“My confidence was up tonight,” said Khamis.

“They’ve ranked Gabe as the best big in the state and tonight, (Jeissey) outworked him,” said Rugabirwa. “When (Jeissey) plays like that, we just run plays to get him the ball.”

“It’s nice when Jeissey does what Jeissey does,” added Russo. “He’s not your traditional (center). He’s not 6-foot-5, but he could be one of the most productive 5-men I’ve had in a long time. He does it in so many ways. He can score inside or outside. What I like about him is his rebounding and the passing that he does.”

Rugabirwa added nine points and a game-high seven steals. Girumugisha (three rebounds, two assists) and Johnson (three assists) both finished with five points and Amisi (two steals), Jones (five rebounds) and Veilleux (four rebounds, two steals) tallied two points each.

The Bulldogs had a 32-31 rebounding edge, hit 9-of-13 free throws and overcame 16 turnovers.

Seeking answers

South Portland was paced by Hidalgo, who stuffed the stat sheet to the tune of 21 points and five steals.

Jackson had five points, Johnson (seven rebounds) and Keene finished with three apiece, Blais, Maloji and Sanders all had two, while Galarraga was held to just one point and four rebounds.

The Red Riots made only 4-of-9 foul shots and were doomed by 29 turnovers.

“I thought we competed really well and hard, but turnovers cost us,” lamented South Portland coach Kevin Millington. “I really do think we’re trending. We had some sophomores who played good games tonight and juniors who are getting their feet wet. Obviously, the schedule has been unforgiving. Manny is a go-go-go guy, but sometimes he makes bad decisions when he does that, so we’re trying to find that happy place with him. Gabe as well. The foul trouble was hard for him to get in rhythm. We haven’t done a good enough job getting him the ball in spots where he can be successful.”

Better days ahead

South Portland tries again to get in the win column Thursday of next week at Edward Little in its 2023 finale.

“We have to get (a win),’ Millington said. “Kids live in the present, so right now, they’re hurting. We’ll come in tomorrow and refocus and we’ll have a great Christmas and come back and compete. I feel like we can compete with anybody. We’re just trying to improve by the end. I don’t think people will want to play us in the tournament.”

After playing twice in less than 24 hours, Portland won’t play another countable game until Jan. 2, when it goes to Lewiston.

The 2023 portion of the schedule has been kind to the Bulldogs, but they know they can get even better.

“Our team is great,” said Rugabirwa. “Coach says we have to play on four wheels, but we’re playing on two right now.”

“I think we have a chance if we play good defense,” Khamis said. “We have the offense.”

“We’re just touching the surface on how we can get better,” Russo added. “We get some time to rest. We’ll play a couple (exhibition) games over break. I’ll play everybody. We’ll make it hopefully a fun thing.”

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net. For game updates and links to game stories, follow him on Threads: @foresports2023

