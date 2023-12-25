Need a plan for New Year’s Eve that involves live music? I’ve got you covered.

But before we launch ourselves into 2024, it’s always good to look back at some favorite 2023 music moments.

See some killer shows at Thompson’s Point or other venues? Find a new local band to love? Did you roll down the windows and let music blare from your car because the song on the radio was too good not to?

I sure did all those things, and I bet you did, too. I can’t wait to see (and hear) what’s in store for 2024.

But there’s one more day this year that is packed with live music, so let’s end 2023 on the best note possible: a musical one.

Guerilla Toss with Jeff Beam

Art rock band Guerilla Toss out of upstate New York will be ringing in the new year right here in Portland, with an opening set from local psychedelic rocker Jeff Beam. Due Season Sounds from the record shop Moody Lords will be spinning vinyl throughout the evening. Every ticket comes with a glass of Oxbow’s New Year’s Eve-inspired beer called Regards For Everyone. Guerilla Toss will be playing two sets of tunes. “Famously Alive” is the latest album from the band, and you’ll feel the track “Cannibal Capital” in your ribcage when they play it live.

8 p.m. Oxbow Blending & Bottling, 40 Washington Ave., Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show. oxbowbeer.com

The Awesome

Regardless of what the calendar says, ’80s music is alive and well, and you’ll hear a whole ton of it played by local act The Awesome. There are few decades of music that can ignite an instant dance party and sing-along faster than the ’80s, and literally every song will be a nostalgic banger. The Awesome covers Pointer Sisters, Talking Heads, Depeche Mode, Cyndi Lauper, Duran Duran, Prince, Eddy Grant and Men Without Hats, to name just a few. You will indeed rock down to Electric Avenue while doing The Safety Dance. My Gen-X heart holds a special place for ’80s music. Who’s with me?

8 p.m. Bayside Bowl, 58 Alder St., Portland, $30 in advance, $40 day of show, 21-plus. baysidebowl.com

Primo Cubano & Revelry: A Havana Nights New Year’s Eve Bash

Spend the night dancing to the sounds of traditional Cuban music by local band Primo Cubano. Got two left feet? Not to worry, because the evening’s festivities include a salsa dance lesson. Also, bring your sweet tooth, because there will be a chocolate fountain and other desserts to enjoy. Primo Cubano is Paul D’Alessio on tres Cubano guitar and vocals, Marc Chillemi on trumpet, percussion and vocals, Lenny Hatch on congas, bongo and bell, Duane Edwards on upright bass, and Eric Winter on timbales, percussion and vocals. They’ll be ready to party. Will you?

9 p.m. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $65 in advance, $75 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com

Slane

The doors open early for the New Year’s Eve party at Maine Irish Heritage Center because Ireland is five hours ahead of us, and there will be a live countdown to midnight over there. Happy hour starts at 6 p.m. with a set by Troy Bennett and Travis Cote from Bailey’s Mistake on guitar, whistle and pipes. Then it will be time for the headliner. U2 may be right, maybe nothing changes on New Year’s Day. But you can still enjoy hearing a ton of their songs played superbly well by local U2 tribute act Slane. You’ll hear the hits you know and love as well as some deeper album cuts by a band that is as passionate about U2, as I am. Singer Barry Dodd lays down vocals that even Bono would be impressed by.

5:30 p.m. Maine Irish Heritage Center, 34 Gray St., Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show, VIP packages available. maineirish.com

