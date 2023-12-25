What is more worthy of celebration than a new year? It means new adventures, new opportunities and new dreams.

So it’s really something that everyone, no matter their age, should have a right to be joyous about. Luckily, over time, New Year’s Eve has evolved from an adults-only cocktail party into a celebration for everyone.

That’s apparent by the myriad events planned all over southern Maine on Sunday to ring in 2024. There are fun runs, children’s celebrations, star-gazing shows, dances, fireworks and parties of all kinds.

Here are a few ideas for New Year’s Eve festivities you can attend.

ALL IN THE FAMILY

The Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine in Portland is hosting a New Year’s Eve Indoor Beach Party from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. There will be beach-themed play experiences for kids and families, including creating ocean-inspired art work, making sea star wishing wands and finger puppets. There are also real sea creatures, including sea stars and anemones to meet. There will be frozen treats from HP Hood and other surprises. Throughout the day, there will be sea star drops – like Times Square ball drops but with a giant sea star – with a countdown so kids and families can usher in the New Year on their own time. The drops including dancing. Admission is $16. For more information, go to kitetails.org/new-years-eve.

Advertisement

In Thomaston, Watts Hall Community Arts on Main Street is holding a Noon Year’s Eve Party with Fun Run, for kids and families who might not want to stay up late to party. Festivities start at 11 a.m. and include music, dancing and a countdown at noon. The suggested ticket price is $10. Later on, the arts group is hosting a 21-plus New Year’s Eve Dance Party, featuring an 11-piece band playing funk, R&B and classic dance tunes. There will also be a midnight champagne toast. Tickets are $35 to $45. For tickets and more info, go to wattshallthomaston.com.

The annual “KidNight” New Year’s Eve Celebration at L.L. Bean in Freeport will last from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Discovery Park. There’ll be family-friendly performances by comedy jugglers Jason Tardy and Steve Corning, a magic show with Magic By George, and the Mr. Aaron Band. Just before the 6 p.m. countdown, there’ll be a free concert by the disco party band Motor Booty Affair. For more information, go to llbean.com and search “Northern Lights.”

TO INFINITY AND BEYOND

The University of Southern Maine’s Southworth Planetarium in Portland is again hosting its popular New Year’s Planetarium! Beginning at 7 p.m. Sunday, there are several shows in the planetarium, one after another, to help you celebrate the night and think about the future. There are more than a half dozen programs on space and science, including “Season of Light,” a full-dome show about the history and astronomy of the holiday season. There are also night sky tours. The evening ends with viewers being able to watch the famous ball drop at Times Square in New York City. Admission is by donation. For more information, go to usm.maine.edu/calendar-of-events/event/new-years-planetarium-2.

TAKE A CHANCE

Roll the dice on 2024 at the Casino Royale New Year’s Eve Bash hosted by The Portland Club on State Street in Portland. There’ll be professionally staffed casino games, including black jack and roulette, dancing to a live band and a deejay, plus a dessert bar. The dress code is black tie or “casino chic.” Doors open at 8:30 p.m., and tickets are $65 to $120. For more information, go to Casino Royale New Year’s Bash on Facebook.

Advertisement

DANCE THE NIGHT AWAY

A party focused on dance music with a nightclub vibe will be held at Aura in Portland, starting at 8 p.m. DJ Jay-C will provide the tunes, and there’ll be dance performances and a light show. Tickets are $10. For more information, go to New Year’s Eve at Aura on Facebook.

Dancing, revelry and renewal are the goals of the Space New Year’s party in Portland on Sunday at 9 p.m. With an immersive light show, custom sound system and 2 a.m. end time, you’ll close out this year and start 2024 in thrilling fashion as you hear house, disco, electro, dancefloor, techno and other tunes all night long. The deejays include Tylord, Nicotine and Lifted Lamborghini. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 day of show, 21-plus. For more information, go to space538.org.

PARTY ON

The Canopy Portland Waterfront hotel in Portland is hosting a moveable New Year’s Eve party, of sorts. From 5-9 p.m., the party will be in the Salt Yard Cafe and Bar, appetizers, drink specials, a photo booth and music by The Middle Men. Food includes cheese boards and caviar, among many other choices. Then, from 8:30 until after midnight, the party moves upstairs to the Luna Rooftop Bar. There’ll be a Maker’s Mark pop-up in the Starlight lounge and music from a deejay. Luna’s outdoor space will be open, with fire pits and heated roof slats, letting people gaze out at the Old Port and Portland Harbor. Tickets are $159. For more information, go to eventbrite.com and search “Canopy Portland Waterfront.”

ONE LAST BLAST

The Last Blast New Year’s Eve Beach Party will take place on Old Orchard Beach starting at 4:30 p.m. Sunday. There will be a bonfire, marshmallow toasting pits, cotton candy, hot cocoa and kettle corn. People are invited to bring their Christmas trees to fuel the fire. The organizers, volunteer group OOB365, are hinting at some surprises, posting “Who knowns what else may show up this year?” The party includes “epic” fireworks at 7:30 p.m. For more information, go to OOB365 on Facebook.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous