Ikirenga cy’Intore: Tales of Bells and Drums

6 p.m. Saturday. Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland, $15, $30. porttix.com

Tales of Bells and Drums is an evening of storytelling about African culture through dancing and drumming. The show is curated and performed by artists who are from Africa and now call Maine home. Let them take you on a mesmerizing voyage featuring vibrant costumes and riveting narratives. The show is presented by Ikirenga cy’Intore, a nonprofit organization that fosters cultural exchange and understanding through the arts.

Connor McGrath

7 p.m. Saturday. Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., 2nd floor, Portland, $15, 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Laughter continues to be the best medicine, so get a healthy dose by heading to Empire Comedy Club for some Saturday night chuckles. The headliner is Portland native Connor McGrath, who has been performing for more than 10 years. McGrath shares his funny takes on life through the lens of a millennial on the autism spectrum. You’ll also be cracked completely up by comics Keith Hebert and Cheech, along with host Tim Hoffman.

Polar Bear Dip & Dash

9 a.m. run, 10:30 a.m. plunge Sunday. Southern Maine Community College, South Portland, $60 in advance, $65 day of. nrcm.salsalabs.org/dipdash

Spend part of the last day of this year in the elements for a great cause. The Polar Bear Dip & Dash is a benefit to support Natural Resources Council of Maine. You can register for the 5K run/walk or the polar plunge dip at Willard Beach. Or you can do both! Prizes will be awarded for top fundraisers, top runners and best costume. Despite climate change, the ocean will indeed still be chilly, so be ready to sprint in, immerse yourself and then sprint back to dry land with chattering teeth but a huge smile on your face.

‘Mary Poppins’ Sing-Along

1 p.m. Sunday. Strand Theatre, 345 Main St. Rockland, $5. rocklandstrand.com

If you’ve been waiting to sing the phrase “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” in public, your time has come! The Strand Theatre presents a matinee screening of the 1964 musical “Mary Poppins,” starring Julie Andrews as an enchanted nanny and Dick Van Dyke as her multi-skilled friend, Bert. Lyrics will be right on the screen, so you can sing along with every tune. Need a spoonful of sugar to enhance the experience? Hit the snack bar and load up. Before the film starts, there will be a New Year’s countdown and singing of “Auld Land Syne.” Sounds like quite a jolly holiday experience.

