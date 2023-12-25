A woman died after being hit by a car in South Portland Sunday night.

Paula Mcauliffe, 71, of South Portland, was crossing Cottage Road near Red’s Dairy Freeze when she was struck by a vehicle, police say.

Police were called to the scene shortly after 5 p.m. Emergency responders took Mcauliffe to Maine Medical Center, where police say she died from her injuries.

South Portland police have not released the driver’s identity. Police said early Monday morning that the driver is cooperating with investigators and that they don’t believe the driver was at fault.

“This would be a tragic event any day, but especially on Christmas Eve,” said South Portland Police Chief Dan Ahern in a written statement. “We are thinking about and wishing for peace for all those involved, especially Ms. Mcauliffe’s family and friends.”

