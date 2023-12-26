Nonprofit organizations in York and Cumberland counties will receive contributions totaling $10,500 through the Town & Country Federal Credit Union’s new 12 Days of Local Giving Local initiative. At a kick-off event held at the Locker Project in South Portland, the credit union made a $2,500 contribution to the organization and helped to pack hundreds of holiday bags to feed children and their families over the holiday break.

“Our objective through this new initiative is to both highlight and support local nonprofits and to thank them for what they do for our community,” said David Libby, president and CEO of Town & Country, in a Dec. 13 news release. “The 12 nonprofits selected represent a variety of causes including ending hunger, ending domestic violence, outdoor spaces, and protecting animals. We have a long history of looking for ways to make a difference not just by providing financial services to our members but to organizations that serve our community. The 12 Days of Local Giving initiative is an opportunity to deposit some joy for the people and organizations who do so much to make where we live better.”

According to the press release, Town & Country will deliver financial contributions and, in some cases, also provide volunteer time to 12 nonprofits in Cumberland and York counties from Dec. 5-23.

Kevin Bogart, operations manager at the Locker Project, in an email, said the “contribution means so much at this time of year. Town & Country is a great community partner and we are very appreciative of the support.”

The following organizations will receive contributions during Town & Country’s 12 Days of Local Giving Local:

Day 1 – Locker Project, South Portland

Advertisement

Day 2 – Portland Trails, Portland

Day 3 – Wreaths Across America – Maine, Evergreen Cemetery, Portland

Day 4 – Through These Doors – Portland, Brunswick and Bridgton

Day 5 – Greater Portland Family Promise – Portland

Day 6 – Animal Welfare Society – West Kennebunk

Day 7 – Saco Food Pantry – Saco

Advertisement

Day 8 – Biddeford Food Pantry – Biddeford

Day 9 – Scarborough Food Pantry – Scarborough

Day 10 – South Portland Food Pantry – South Portland

Day 11 – Project FEED – Portland

Day 12 – First Baptist Church Food Pantry – Portland

“We cherish the opportunity to spread some joy, especially in light of all that has happened in our communities, across the country and the world during the past few months,” said Jon Paradise, senior vice president at Town & Country FCU, in the email. “Coming together to offer appreciation and support is a core part of who we are and what we do, not only as a credit union but as a community.”

Advertisement

Library event features The Fashion of Jane Austen

Kennebunk Free Library announced that it will offer patrons an opportunity to “wander through the wardrobes of some of Jane Austen’s most famous characters and explore the silhouettes of the clothing worn by the ladies and gentlemen of the day, while learning about the accessories they would have used and the reasons behind their usage. Together, we will travel through time to a long-ago era of opulence, social graces, and a gentler way of life.”

The event is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 27 and will be hosted by Karen (Ren) Antonowicz.

Antonowicz received her master’s degree in textiles, fashion merchandising, and design, with a concentration in historic costume and textiles from the University of Rhode Island. She taught history of fashion and other courses full time at the college level for 13 years, and taught fashion history part-time in the CE Program at the Rhode Island School of Design.

In the meantime, Antonowicz and her husband, Mike, opened Nostalgia Antiques & Collectibles, a three-floor co-op located on historic Wickenden St. in Providence, and ran the business for five years. Ren Antonowicz continues to follow her passion for historic costume by conducting fashion era presentations at libraries, senior centers, schools, historical societies, and historic homes. Spirits of Fashion was developed by Antonowicz as a vehicle for conducting various lectures and workshops on all eras of fashion history.

The program is free and wheelchair accessible. Kennebunk Free Library is located at 112 Main St. in Kennebunk. For more information call 207-985-2173 or email kfl@kennebunklibrary.org.

Advertisement

Archaeological artist will visit Kennebunk Free Library

Kennebunk Free Library will host an evening with Elizabeth Kelley, senior artist for the Cape Porpoise Archaeological Alliance, on Tuesday, Jan. 23, at 6 p.m. The session will feature archaeological drawing.

According to a news release, archaeological drawing is a component of maintaining accurate records of artifacts and features that cannot always be documented by photography alone. In her presentation, Kelley will discuss her work with the alliance to include the techniques used to record and interpret the many aspects of archaeological research. Her drawings range from field sketches to rendered drawings of artifacts and interpretations of precontact landscapes. Kelley will also discuss her life-long passion for the Cape Porpoise Archipelago and how it relates to her work.

Kelley is a painter whose passion lies in nature, culture and observational abstraction. Her recent works include drawings and paintings that interpret the geologic formations, trees and landforms of the Cape Porpoise archipelago and surrounding area. In 2019, Kelley was invited by the Cape Porpoise Archaeological Alliance to visually document the excavation and conservation of a 700-year-old dugout canoe. She now serves as alliance’s senior artist.

With drawings published in the Journal of Island and Coastal Archaeology, Maine Archaeological Society Bulletin and educational websites, she has played a role in documenting the cultural landscape, features and artifacts of peoples who have occupied Cape Porpoise for 8,000 years.

She has shown her work on the East and West coasts, taught painting and drawing and participated as a juried member of the Los Angeles Art Association and the Ogunquit Art Association. Her works are part of the permanent collection at the Brick Store Museum in Kennebunk and numerous private collections throughout the United States. Kelley holds a bachelor of fine arts from the Massachusetts College of Art, a master’s of fine arts from the University of New Hampshire, a master’s in social work from the University of New England and is an expressive arts facilitator.

Advertisement

The program is free and wheelchair accessible. Kennebunk Free Library is located at 112 Main St. in Kennebunk. For more information call 207-985-2173 or email kfl@kennebunklibrary.org.

Kennebunk Free Library begins strategic plan process

Kennebunk Free Library, in a Dec. 21 news release, announced the commencement of a comprehensive strategic planning process aimed at charting the course for the library’s future. According to the library, “the initiative is a significant step in ensuring that KFL continues to meet the evolving needs of our community and remains a vibrant hub for learning, innovation, and community engagement. As a cornerstone of our community, KFL recognizes the importance of

adaptability and forward-thinking in providing the best possible services and resources to our patrons.

“The strategic planning process will involve a thorough assessment of current library services, community needs, and emerging trends in library science and technology.”

According to the library, key elements of the strategic planning process include:

Community input: KFL values the input of our community members. The library will conduct a survey, focus groups, and one-on-one interviews to gather insights and feedback on the library’s current offerings and to identify areas for improvement.

Advertisement

Stakeholder collaboration: The library will collaborate with key stakeholders, including local organizations, schools, businesses, and town leaders, to build partnerships that enhance the impact of library services on the community.

Technology and innovation: The strategic planning process will explore opportunities to leverage emerging technologies to enhance library services, improve accessibility, and provide new and innovative ways for patrons to engage with the library.

Facility planning: Assess the physical space, including 1 Fletcher St., of the library to ensure it meets the needs of the community, is accessible to all, and provides a welcoming and inclusive environment.

Service expansion: Identify opportunities to expand and improve library programs and services, including literacy initiatives, educational programs, and cultural offerings.

Kennebunk Free Library invites all community members to participate actively in the strategic planning process. Updates and information on how to get involved will be available at kennebunklibrary.org and on Facebook and Instagram.

For more information, call 207-985-2173.

Advertisement

Graves Library announces program offerings

Graves Memorial Public Library will host beginner-oriented computer classes at 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 2. In January library staff will discuss how to clean up email inboxes for the new year. The classes are designed for participants who are just getting started with technology or want a little more hands-on support when learning new computer skills.

C.A.R.E.S. discussion: Kennebunkport Health and Graves Library will present their monthly discussion with 3 Towns: 1 Community C.A.R.E.S. (Conversation, Advocacy, Resources, Education, Support) on Thursday, Jan. 4 at 6 p.m.

C.A.R.E.S. meets one Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. at Graves Library for a guest speaker presentation, open discussion, and overdose first aid training. All are welcome.

Louis T. Graves Memorial Public Library is located at 18 Maine St., Kennebunkport. For more information, call 207-967-2778 or visit www.graveslibrary.org.

AWS announces dog training opportunities

Advertisement

January is National Train Your Dog Month and the Animal Welfare Society’s certified professional dog trainers will help the local community of dogs and dog-loving families. The society’s programs and classes help socialize puppies in Puppy Kindergarten, teach manners in Basic Training and consult individually in a one-on-one lesson.

All training programs and classes take place in the Animal Welfare Society’s training classroom at 46 Holland Road in West Kennebunk. Parking is available on-site.

According to the Animal Welfare Society, the benefits of working with a certified dog trainer include:

• Science based techniques: Certified dog trainers understand the principles of how dogs learn and can utilize methods based on evidence.

• Customized programs: Every dog has individual needs and personalities that can benefit from a tailored training plan.

• Problem solving recommendations: If a training plan just isn’t working, a certified trainer can help figure out why and what the next steps should be.

Advertisement

• Supportive environment: Trainers with experience are empathetic and understand that training should not be a source of stress for the dog or the owner.

Dog owners are encouraged to start the New Year off by enrolling in a training class.

Four-week Puppy Kindergarten group classes:

Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 10 at 6:30 p.m. or Sunday, Jan. 14 at 2 p.m.

Six-week Basic Training group classes:

Saturday Jan. 6 at 9 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 7 at 3 p.m., Monday, Jan. 8 at 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 10 at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 11 at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 11 at 6:30 p.m., or Friday, Jan. 12 at 10 a.m.

Advertisement

New this month: Junior Dog Trainers (for children and their parents):

Saturday, Jan. 13 at 11:10 a.m.

For more information about the classes or the intermediate classes that are offered, or to enroll, visit animalwelfaresociety.org/canine-training/group-classes/.

Blueberry Ball Drop set for New Year’s Eve

New Year’s Eve Kennebunk will host its annual Blueberry Ball Drop on Dec. 31 in downtown Kennebunk. The family-friendly event takes place at First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church on Main Street. A brightly lit wild Maine blueberry ball will drop from the bell tower.

There’s an early-bird Blueberry Ball Drop at 9 p.m. and the Wild Blueberry Drop at midnight. The festivities will include open skating at the Waterhouse Center.

Advertisement

For more information, visit the NYEKBK Facebook page.

Graves Library plans annual meeting

The annual meeting of the Louis T. Graves Memorial Public Library Association is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, at 5 p.m. in the Community Room of the library.

Graves Library is located at 18 Maine St. in Kennebunkport. The library association invites the board of directors, select board members of Kennebunkport, members of the budget board of Kennebunkport, and all association members.

The meeting will include (but is not limited to) updates from all pertinent committees, reports of the president and library director, and election of four new board members.

Astro society schedules January meeting

Advertisement

The Astronomical Society of Northern New England’s next meeting will be on Friday, Jan. 5, at 7:30 p.m. at The New School, 38 York St., Kennebunk. A business meeting, also open to the public, commences at 7 p.m.

The society will host a presentation by Dr. Ian Durham. During a recent visit to England, Durham visited the Royal Observatory at Greenwich. The Royal Observatory was commissioned in 1675 by King Charles II. According to a news release, the observatory played a role in the history of astronomy and navigation because the Prime Meridian passes through it, giving its name to Greenwich Mean Time. The Royal Observatory was a center for the efforts to find an accurate method to determine longitude, and for the awarding of a prize to the person who found that method.

Durham’s visit gave rise to his presentation, titled Measuring Time and Distance: Exploring the Royal Observatory in Greenwich, England. In his presentation, Durham will talk about the Royal Observatory’s history, some of the things it pioneered and measured, the search for longitude, and will share photographs from his visit.

Durham is both a past president of the Astronomical Society of Northern New England and a professor and chair of physics at Saint Anselm College. He is also a member of the Foundational Questions Institute. His current research centers around foundational problems in physics, particularly the intersection of quantum mechanics, relativity, and information theory, as well as formal models of consciousness. He and his wife live in Kennebunk, and have two adult children. In his spare time he enjoys fly fishing, hiking, and canoeing.

Legion Post announces meeting schedule

The monthly meeting of American Legion Post 159 in Kennebunkport is held on the first Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. All veterans and Sons of the American Legion are welcome to attend.

Legion Post 159 is located at 102 Main St. (across from the police station) in Kennebunkport. Future meeting dates:

Jan. 4, Feb. 1, March 7, April 4, May 2, June 6, July 11, Aug. 1, Sept. 5, Oct. 3, Nov. 7 and Dec. 5.

For more information, call 967-2400.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: