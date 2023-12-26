The hustle and bustle of the holidays has ended, and we’re now, truly, settling in for our long winter full of actual silent nights. It’s almost January, the beginning of a new year. January is a funny time of year — both hopeful and full of possibility, but also, as a community that welcomes seasonal visitors each summer, January is halfway between the end of the last season and the beginning of the next. As Bon Jovi once sang, “Oh, we’re halfway there ….”

While the rest of the town is still hunkered down in its version of pajama pants, here at the library, we always have something going on. All of our usual fun will still be happening: Brown Bag Book Bunch and Mahjong on Tuesdays; Lego Club on Wednesdays; and Story Time and Creative Fiber Club on Thursdays.

But we’re also excited to add new stuff.

Starting in January, every Wednesday, we’ll be hosting a new Bridge Club in our Community Room from 10 a.m. to noon.

STEAM Saturday is Jan. 13 at 10:45 a.m. I heard something about polar or bears … or maybe it was just the eggnog. Either way, it’s bound to be a super, exciting adventure.

On Jan. 19, homeschoolers are invited to Homeschool Outdoor Adventures, which will take place from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Be sure to dress for the weather.

We’re very excited to welcome local author and library friend, David Florig, who will be chatting about his new book, “The Stones of Ailsa Craig,” on Wednesday, Jan. 31 at 6 p.m. Have you ever wondered about the sport of curling? What is with the ice, the stone, and the broom that has captured the interest of millions of fans and found its place in the Olympics? Florigs historic novel, set in both present-day Belfast, Maine and in 1880s Scotland, is centered around the ancient Scottish sport of curling and features a foreword by Olympic curler, Tara Peterson. Although curling provides the context, the book will appeal to fans of both historical fiction and mysteries. Everyone is welcome to the event, which will include readings, a curling stone made from 60-million-year-old granite, Q&A, and book signing. In the event that we have some real Maine weather, the event will be postponed to Thursday, Feb.15 at 6 p.m.

January can seem dark and dreary, especially after the festivities of the holiday season, but here at Libby Library, we’re happy to keep providing a safe, happy, and warm place to explore a new adventure, learn a new skill, or meet a new friend.

As our favorite Aardvark always says, “Having fun isn’t hard, when you’ve got a library card!”

