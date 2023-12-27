LEWISTON — Police used ladders to save two people and a dog Tuesday night after a building at 940 Main St. went up in flames about 10:30 p.m.

Lewiston’s Engine 5 arrived at the two-story home in less than three minutes after the first calls came in, fire officials said. Firefighters used a ground ladder to rescue a man and boy, along with a dog.

Three people were evaluated at the scene but none required hospital treatment, fire officials said.

The blaze was knocked down within an hour. Fire inspectors were still investigating the cause Wednesday.

It was not immediately clear how many people lived in the building, which sits near the intersection with Stetson Road.

