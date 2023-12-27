SCARBOROUGH – Colleen M. Quinn, 93, of Scarborough, formerly of Paris, Maine, died Saturday morning at her home.

She was born in Bar Harbor on May 12, 1930 the daughter of Lester and Avis Thayer Colson. She graduated from Westbrook Jr. College and on June 20, 1953 she married Joseph W. Quinn and they were married 67 years before his passing on July 18, 2020. Colleen was a homemaker always busy raising her family and hosting family events. She and Joe spent 22 years in Ft. Myers Beach, Florida. Colleen enjoyed reading, playing tennis, bridge and was a Red Sox fan.

Survivors include her children Timothy F. Quinn of Scarborough, Cathleen A. Murphy and husband Joseph of Scarborough, Joseph M. Quinn of Scarborough, Joan E. Quinn and husband Brian Kelly of Wilton, Kelly S. Quinn-Hall and husband Lawrence Hall of Pembroke N.H. and Patrick M. Quinn of Kew Gardens, N.Y.; six grandchildren Michael R. Davis, Megan Q. Demers, Kaitlyn Quinn-Kelly, Kevin Quinn-Kelly, Connor Q. Hall and Tara Q. Hall.; three great-grandchildren, Wagner Davis, Penelope and Wesley Reeves.

Online memories of Colleen and messages of condolence for her family may be sent to http://www.chandlerfunerals.com

Family and friends may attend a memorial service on Saturday, May 25, 2024, at 2 p.m., at Chandler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 45 Main Street, South Paris with interment to follow at Hillside Cemetery, Paris. A time of visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service from 1-2 p.m.

