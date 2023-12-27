The Scarborough Public Works Department will pick up residents’ discarded Christmas trees throughout the month of January.

Trees can be placed curbside and will be picked up on the same day as trash collection. Residents are urged to put their trees far enough from the curb so they’re not a hazard, but close enough to be within reach of the Public Works crews. Trees should be put outside on the day of trash collection so they don’t freeze to the ground overnight,

Trees also may be dropped off next to the sand pile at the Public Works facility at 20 Washington Ave.

For more information, email pwinfo@scarboroughmaine.org or call 730-4400.

