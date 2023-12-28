Rain took toll on

Sno-Goers’ trails

The Gorham Sno-Goers report repairs to snowmobile trails after the Dec. 18 rain storm will cost thousands to repair and take 100 hours of labor.

The club reported last week blown-down trees needed to be cleared and some trails were impassable, but the full extent of the damage hadn’t been immediately and fully assessed.

For more information, the club can be reached at 939-8455 or by emailing gorhamsnogoers@gmail.com.

Knights free-throw

contest Saturday

The Gorham Knights of Columbus is sponsoring a basketball free-throw competition on Saturday, Dec. 30, at Shaw Gym, 75 South St.

Registration for boys and girls ages 9-14 is at 10 a.m. and competition starts at 11 a.m. Proof of age is required.

Winners will advance to the state championship on March 9 at Old Town High School. For more information, call 222-0744 or 436-0223, or email jafalk007@gmail.com.

Parks and recreation

basketball sign-ups

Skills and drills pickup basketball league registrations are now open for 7th and 8th grades girls. The cost is $50. Registrations are also still open for high school boys basketball with the rec department, for students not on the Gorham High School basketball team.

Register online at gorhamrec.com or call 222-1630.

Jan. 4 blood drive

at Cressey church

The American Red Cross is hosting a blood donation opportunity from 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 4, at Cressey Road Christian Church, 81 Cressey Road, Gorham.

To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The U.S. Treasury Department reported on Dec. 20 that the U.S. public debt was $33,870,523,504,708.77.

