KENNEBUNK — Kennebunk’s Christmas tree in Rotary Park was cut down on Dec. 24, likely sometime between the hours of 4 and 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve, according to Deputy Police Chief Eric O’Brien.

It’s the same Christmas tree that was lit during the town’s 40th annual tree lighting ceremony a little over a month ago, on Nov. 25.

O’Brien said on Dec. 26 that the call came in about the tree around 7:45 p.m. that day and that the department is following a number of “credible leads” thanks to tips that have come in since then. The force is also working to secure camera footage from surrounding businesses that may have captured the event.

“This is very unusual,” O’Brien said. To his knowledge, this kind of vandalism has never happened around the holidays in Kennebunk.

In a Facebook group geared toward community news in Kennebunk, a post about the incident generated more than hundred comments, with many expressing outrage. “What a shame. This is so sad,” wrote one commenter.

