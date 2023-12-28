The Martyring of Trump

Federal and state justice systems are producing a feature film called “The Martyring of Trump.” Our Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows needs to avoid being a main character in this black comedy film.



It is vital that the power to determine who appears on the presidential ballot is determined by We the People and not the lawfare of unelected bureaucrats. It is the constitutional right of voters to choose their preferred eligible candidate based on their policies, qualifications and party platforms.



It is imperative to respect our constitutional process. A good example of our constitution’s intent is our elected officials not being subject to background checks. If there was actual and substantial evidence to challenge former President Donald J. Trump’s eligibility, then California governor and progressive darling Gavin Newsome would not have proclaimed the present lawfare as “a political distraction.”



The martyring of Trump will inevitably meet the same fate as recent Disney films, but in this case, a concurrent outcome will be another massive round of small-dollar donations for former President Trump. Does Secretary Bellows want to be the next big bundler for the Trump campaign? We will see, but my advice for the Secretary is to focus on an original project like Prosperity for Youth in Maine.



Allen Sarvinas,

Topsham

Defending Bath Golf Club

Since 1932, hikers, golfers, cross-country skiers, dog walkers, sledders, bird watchers and nature lovers from around the region have enjoyed the expansive, unobstructed vistas of the historic Bath Golf Club on Whiskeag Road in North Bath.

After nearly 100 years as a treasured local resource, the course is in danger of being turned into a housing development. In an effort to prevent that from happening a group of concerned citizens circulated a petition on election day signed by nearly 800 Bath voters – enough that the Bath City Council has ordered a pair of hearings on the matter, scheduled for Jan. 9 before the Planning Board and Jan. 17 before the full Council.

Both hearings are at 6 p.m. and take place in City Hall (55 Front St.). If you care about preserving the course and preventing a totally inappropriate development as “cluster housing” in this rural section of North Bath, please plan on attending both hearings in person.



Peter M. Blachly,

Bath

Advertisement

Our many mistakes

During my lifetime the United States has often made strategic mistakes and historic blunders.

I will only enumerate a few of the most salient ones. We were responsible for overthrowing the democratic government of Iran in 1953, a mistake which ultimately led to the takeover of that country by the religious fanatics which continue to rule today. Next down the path of the wrong side of history we replaced the French in Vietnam with catastrophic results. Iraq followed and soon as if that were not enough we found a new quagmire in Afghanistan. Slow or non-learners that our strategists were many interventions came before and during these episodes.



Now we have fallen victim to another blunder and supported the evil designs of Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu. He engineered the creation of the Hamas clique in Gaza as a foil against the Palestinian Authority many years ago. Hamas as we know engineered an offensive in October with disastrous results and many Israelis were murdered. Hamas must be condemned and face the consequences of its actions. What followed under the direction of the current Israeli leadership, however, must be recognized as far worse. With the full support of the Biden regime in Washington the virtual destruction of Gaza and the murder of tens of thousands of Gazans has followed. The United States is aiding and abetting this slaughter and virtual complete destruction of Gaza and can be held responsible for war crimes.



Is this nightmare what the United States stands for? I would hope not. For too long we have idly observed the destruction of the Palestinian culture by Israel’s illegal action as it confiscated the lands of the West Bank and supported the illegal activity of the so-called settlers when, in fact, they were Israeli colonists stealing the lands of the Palestinians. On a trip to Israel, I have personally witnessed this violation of international law with which the United States has been complicit.

Sadly, the Biden administration’s inept behavior toward the Netanyahu outlaw regime has promoted this catastrophe and the administration will be held responsible in world opinion and action.



As a person of Jewish heritage, I am appalled at the behavior of the Israeli leadership, so cognizant of the Holocaust committed against Jews, for, in turn, committing such an atrocity against the Palestinian people. Have no lessons been learned from Jewish history? Further, complicity by the United States with israel in this carnage/genocide is a blot on our nation.

Tim Zorach,

Georgetown

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: