FARMINGTON — Police were continuing to investigate Thursday after a pair of bodies were found at 274 Red Schoolhouse Road the day before.

Maine State Police had taken the lead in the investigation after joining Farmington Police in the probe Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly before noon Wednesday, police went to the home where two people were found deceased.

By Thursday afternoon, investigators were not disclosing details about the deaths, although further information was expected later in the day.

A woman who lives at the address where the bodies were found runs Pawsitive Dog Kennel there.

By Thursday afternoon, several area residents reported they had dogs being kept at the business and were unable to contact the owners.

One woman posted on a Farmington community Facebook page that she contacted Farmington police about her dog after learning that an investigation was taking place at the business. Police, she said, were able to help her retrieve her pet from the kennel. The woman said it appeared that all the dogs at the kennel were safe and healthy.

Another woman said she went to the kennel Tuesday but her knocks at the door were not answered, indicating that the animals had been unattended for at least a day.

The home is on a stretch of Red Schoolhouse Road not far from Walmart at 615 Wilton Road, which is also Routes 2/4.

Police have not said whether the bodies were found inside or outside the home.

