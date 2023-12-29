Most of us look forward to the holidays – anticipating warmth and cheer in the company of family and friends, with good food and the fun of giving and receiving. At The Gathering Place, we seek to provide that atmosphere and experience for our guests. As December brings us the shortest days of the year, it is always bright inside The Gathering Place with so many guests and friends who generously give care and kindness without thought of reward.

For many of our guests and volunteers alike, getting through the holidays under normal circumstances is difficult, which is why holiday spirit is needed. The Gathering Place has created an incredible tradition that includes a day of celebration with food and camaraderie as well as a small token of our gratitude for each of our guests, which consists of a warm-weather gift and a gift card to Hannaford that will help throughout the winter. This year, we are planning to distribute over 100 gifts. The Gathering Place is eager to share a moment of holiday cheer with anyone who may want or need it.

The mission of The Gathering Place has always been to provide a place of welcome, and it is in this spirit that this holiday season, we gathered as a community and shared a delicious meal catered by The Great Impasta and an array of delicious desserts baked by the Unitarian Universalist Church. Each year, we celebrate the season by holding a festive holiday party with good food and fun, and this year was no different. Forty-four Guests and volunteers joined us for dinner and were entertained by live holiday music provided by Homemade Jam. The merriment was evident as all who attended joined in singing Christmas carols, exchanging cards, and expressing thanks for all of the kindness shared this year. Those thanks were extended to both volunteers and Guests alike, as I can say from experience that I get far more from being part of The Gathering Place than I give. It fills me with joy, and I am so thankful for everyone who contributes to its extraordinary mission of dignity and hope.

For so many of our guests who struggle to access basic needs, the holidays can be a season of stress and heartache. The true spirit of the holidays is about giving to and supporting others. Therefore, as we were celebrating the community of The Gathering Place, the community of Brunswick pulled together to make opening a warming center possible this winter. Maine winters are brutally cold and harsh. Having a warm place to lay your head can be the difference between life and death for many of our guests who are experiencing homelessness. Thanks to the commitment of the Town of Brunswick, The Gathering Place, The Immigrant Resource Center, Linda’s Home Care Planning and Staffing, and our emergency partners, we opened the warming center on Dec. 20. We will be open seven nights a week through winter and beyond. The warming center opens each night at 8 p.m. and closes at 6 a.m.

The incredible support for this effort is made possible through funding from MaineHousing, whose commitment to providing emergency resources to those experiencing homelessness is unwavering. They have stepped forward again this year to make it possible for agencies like The Gathering Place to ensure our guests are safe. If you want more information about the warning center, please call The Gathering Place at (207) 729-0288.

Reflecting on this past year, we will remember our hope, spirit, and faith in our community. When you spread cheer to someone else, it feels great. You inspire more giving, and that joy is contagious. And maybe that feeling of giving turns into a giving spirit that lives on well past the holidays. That is my wish for us all in 2024. Thank you for supporting our efforts this year and treating our guests with dignity — Happy New Year.

Mary Connolly is executive director of The Gathering Place.

