Friday, Dec. 29

Boys’ Basketball

• Ashland at East Grand, 4:30 p.m.

• Biddeford at Noble, 1 p.m.

• Carrabec at Valley, 7 p.m.

• Deer Isle-Stonington at Bangor Christian (Cross Insurance Center), 6:30 p.m.

• Fryeburg Academy at Lake Region, 6:30 p.m.

• Lawrence at Gardiner, 6:30 p.m.

• Lisbon at St. Dominic, 6:30 p.m

• Madawaska at Fort Fairfield, 5:30 p.m.

• Marshwood at Massabesic, 7 p.m.

• Mt. Ararat at Oxford Hills, 1 p.m.

• Schenck at Greenville, noon

• Southern Aroostook at Wisdom, 3:30 p.m.

• Washburn at Van Buren, 7 p.m.

• Windham at Thornton Academy, 1 p.m.

Girls’ Basketball

• Calais at Orono, 2:30 p.m.

• Carrabec at Valley, 5:30 p.m.

• Central at Searsport, 6:30 p.m.

• Deer Isle-Stonington at Bangor Christian (Cross Insurance Center), 5 p.m.

• Deering at Lewiston, 5:30 p.m.

• Gardiner at Lawrence, 6:30 p.m.

• George Stevens at Bucksport, 6:30 p.m.

• Lake Region at Fryeburg Academy, 6:30 p.m.

• Madawaska at Fort Fairfield, 7 p.m.

• Mattanawcook Academy at Sumner, 6:30 p.m.

• Monmouth Academy at Richmond, 6 p.m.

• Noble at Biddeford, 1 p.m.

• Old Town at Hermon, 7 p.m.

• Penobscot Valley at Woodland, 6 p.m.

• Poland at Sacopee Valley, 1:30 p.m.

• Sanford at Gorham, 5:30 p.m.

• Schenck at Greenville, 11 a.m.

• Shead at Lee Academy, 2:30 p.m.

• Southern Aroostook at Wisdom, 2 p.m.

• Stearns at Penquis Valley, 7 p.m.

• Washburn at Van Buren, 5:30 p.m.

Girls’ Hockey

• Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Medomak at Greely/Gray-New Gloucester (Family Ice Center, Falmouth), 12:40 p.m.

Swimming

• Freeport at Greely, 7 p.m.

• Gorham at Cheverus (YMCA of Southern Maine, Portland Branch), 4 p.m.

• Kennebunk at Scarborough (Cape Elizabeth HS), 4 p.m.

• MCI, Waterville/Winslow at Erskine, 7 p.m.

• Mt. Ararat at Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland (YMCA of Auburn-Lewiston), 7 p.m.

• Westbrook at Waynflete (Westbrook Community Center), 4 p.m.

Wrestling

• Bucksport, Cheverus, Cony, Erskine Academy, Madison/Carrabec, MCI, Medomak Valley, Messalonskee, Morse, Mt. View, Oceanside, Oxford Hills, Winslow (MCI), 10 a.m.

Saturday, Dec. 30

Boys’ Basketball

• Boothbay at Monmouth Academy, 2:30 p.m.

• Brunswick at Gray-New Gloucester, 1 p.m.

• Bucksport at Houlton, 1:30 p.m.

• Caribou at Foxcroft Academy, 1:30 p.m.

• Central at Penquis Valley, 1:30 p.m.

• Hampden Academy at Cony, 1 p.m.

• Hermon at Old Town, 2:30 p.m.

• Hodgdon at Easton, 1:30 p.m.

• Jonesport-Beals at Seasport, noon

• Katahdin at Fort Kent, 1:30 p.m.

• Lewiston at Cheverus, 2 p.m.

• Morse at Spruce Mountain, 6:30 p.m.

• Mountain Valley at Oak Hill, 2:30 p.m.

• Mt. Blue at Camden Hills, 2 p.m.

• Nokomis at Messalonskee, 1 p.m.

• Presque Isle at John Bapst (Cross Insurance Center), 4:30 p.m.

• Sumner at Mattanawcook Academy, 1:30 p.m.

• Washington Academy at Ellsworth, 3:30 p.m.

Girls’ Basketball

• Camden Hills at Mt. Blue, 12:30 p.m.

• Caribou at Foxcroft Academy, 4:30 p.m.

• Cony at Hampden Academy, 1:30 p.m.

• Hodgdon at Easton, 3 p.m.

• Houlton at Mt. Desert Island, 4:30 p.m.

• Katahdin at Fort Kent, noon

• Messalonskee at Nokomis, 2 p.m.

• Portland at Kennebunk, 11:30 a.m.

• Presque Isle at John Bapst (Cross Insurance Center)

• Washington Academy at Ellsworth, 12:30 p.m.

Boys’ Hockey

• Camden Hills at Messalonskee (Alfond Rink, Waterville), 7 p.m.

• Houlton/Hodgdon/Katahdin at Old Town/Orono (Alfond Arena, Orono), 3:10 p.m.

• Presque Isle at Brewer/Lawrence/Skowhegan (Penobscot Ice Arena, Brewer) 11:30 a.m.

• Windham/Westbrook/Bonny Eagle at Gorham (USM Ice Arena, Gorham), 5:15 p.m.

• York at Leavitt/Gray-New Gloucester/Oak Hill/Poland (Norway Savings Bank Arena, Auburn), 6 p.m.

Girls’ Hockey

• Falmouth/Scarborough at Portland/Cape Elizabeth/Deering/South Portland/Waynflete (William B. Troubh Ice Arena, Portland), 7:40 p.m.

• Lewiston/Oak Hill at Brewer/Bangor/Hampden/John Bapst/Old Town/Orono (Penobscot Ice Arena, Brewer), 3 p.m.

• Yarmouth/Freeport at St. Dominic/Winthrop/Monmouth (Norway Savings Bank Arena, Auburn), 8:10 p.m.

Swimming

• South Portland at Yarmouth (Greely HS), 4 p.m.

Wrestling

• Bonny Eagle, Marshwood, Portland (Bonny Eagle HS), 10 a.m.

• Deering, Fryeburg Academy, Mountain Valley, Windham (Fryeburg), 9:30 a.m.

