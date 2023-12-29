In 2016, 81% of white Christian Evangelicals voted for Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton. In 2020, 80% of white Christian Evangelicals voted for Trump over Joe Biden.

How could millions of people who purport to follow the teachings of a man as humble as Jesus Christ support a man as heinous as Donald Trump?

Maybe writer Stephen King had it right when he wrote, “And behold the Evangelicals of America made a golden Trump and they did bow down and worship him.”

The first GOP primary will be held in Iowa on Jan. 15, 2024. Trump is expected to win big, given that Iowa is a hotbed of white Christian evangelism.

Here are some questions for white Christian evangelicals in Iowa and across the United States who remain loyal to Trump:

Does it bother you that Trump bragged that he could grab women by the private parts or that 28 women have accused Trump of sexual assault or that a jury found he more likely than not sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll, to whom Trump had to pay millions of dollars?

Do you believe that Maine Senator Susan Collins was right when she stated that Trump had learned his lesson after the first impeachment trial?

Do you think that Jesus Christ would have endorsed Trump’s policy of stiffing contractors who worked for him? Or creating fake universities and foundations?

Would you like your sons and daughters to act like Trump when they become adults?

Did you stand up and salute when Trump stated that Gen. Mark Miller, former Chair of the Joint Chiefs of States, should be executed for treason?

Would you describe the Jan. 6 insurrection as a “peaceful protest” or as a “violent riot?” Trump has said that if elected he will pardon the people who have been convicted for their participation in the insurrection. Moreover, he calls them “hostages.” Do you agree with his stance?

Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, the Georgia election workers whose lives were ruined by Rudy Giuliani’s lies about them, were awarded $148 million in a settlement. Was that verdict justified from a Christian point of view? Should other people who lied so that the election results would get overturned be treated the same way?

You’ve watched the video recording of Trump trying to get Georgia election officials to find extra votes for him. Was that, as Trump claimed, a “perfect call” or was it an attempt to change the will of Georgia’s voters?

Trump has suggested that we should abolish the United States Constitution. Should we?

Trump has suggested that the United States should pull out of NATO. Should we?

Many observers caution that Trump will try to wreak revenge on his perceived enemies if he is elected to a second term. Do you believe that? If so, does it concern you?

Millions of Americans send money to Trump to help pay his legal bills. Would the money be better spent giving it to, say, food kitchens or homeless shelters? What would Jesus do?

In his Veterans Day message to Americans, Trump described people who oppose him as “vermin.” Hitler and other dictators have used the same terminology. Do you believe that people who oppose Trump are vermin? Are you concerned that Trump would act like a dictator if he is reelected?

In his Thanksgiving Day message to Americans, Trump trashed New York Attorney General Letitia James who has brought a $250 million civil lawsuit against Trump and his business and others he believes are looking to “destroy our country.” Was that message consistent with the Thanksgiving spirit?

Trump has called special counsel Jack Smith “deranged.” Do you believe that Jack Smith is deranged?

There is evidence that Trump kept classified documents at Mar-a-Lago and then was less than truthful about it. Do you think he really did that or was this just one more example of the “fake news media” or the “Deep State” trying to bring down Trump?

Liz Cheney got drummed out of the Republican Party for declaring that Trump was unfit for the presidency because he led an insurrection. Do you believe that anyone who opposes Trump should be banished from the Republican Party?

Chris Kratzer, a pastor of 22 years who left Evangelical Christianity, said, “I am beginning to think that all the hatred Evangelicals have toward Taylor Swift is because everyone can see that she’s more like Jesus Christ than they are.” Do you agree with Chris Kratzer? Moreover, which person acts in a more Christian manner, Taylor Swift or Donald Trump?

Do you believe that any person in America is above the law?

That’s enough questions for now. I don’t expect answers any time soon unless Trump does something really outrageous like, say, shoot someone on Fifth Avenue. Then again, maybe not even then.

David Treadwell, a Brunswick writer, welcomes commentary and suggestions for future “Just a Little Old” columns. dtreadw575@aol.com.

