Nate Hebert sank five 3-pointers en route to 29 points as Gray-New Gloucester cruised to its seventh straight boys’ basketball win, 82-51 over Brunswick on Saturday in Gray.

The Patriots (7-1) built a 31-16 lead after one quarter, then extended it to 51-29 at halftime and 73-41 after three quarters.

Noah Hebert made four 3-pointers and was perfect from the field, finishing with 22 points. Johnny Patenaude added 14 points, and Aidan Hebert had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Trevor Gerrish led Brunswick (1-4) with 14 points. Keegan Cummings and Brendan Shaw each chipped in with 12.

CHEVERUS 70, LEWISTON 53: Jameson Fitzpatrick scored 17 points and the Stags (6-1) pulled away in the second half to beat the Blue Devils (1-6) in Portland.

Gio St. Onge added 14 points and Rocco DePatsy had 10.

Advertisement

Mike Klick (14 points) and Deion Jackson (10) reached double figures for Lewiston.

MT. BLUE 72, CAMDEN HILLS 42: Evans Sterling scored 28 of his 36 points after halftime as the Cougars (6-0) charged past the Windjammers (3-5) in Rockport.

Mt. Blue trailed 27-22 after two quarters before outscoring Camden Hills 50-15 the rest of the way.

Tyler Abell added 14 points for Mt. Blue, including 11 in the second half.

Will Duke paced Camden Hills with nine points.

MONMOUTH ACADEMY 70, BOOTHBAY 37: Sammy Calder scored 34 points as the Mustangs (5-1) ran away from the Seahawks (2-6) in Monmouth.

Levi Laverdiere dropped in 14 points for Monmouth, which held a 40-33 lead before outscoring Boothbay 30-4 in the fourth quarter.

Luke Morley led Boothbay with 13 points. Finn Harkins had 10.

This roundup will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »