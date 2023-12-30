BASKETBALL

The New York Knicks are trading RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley to the Toronto Raptors and getting back OG Anunoby, a person with knowledge of the deal said.

New York also will acquire Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn. The Knicks are giving up two of their top offensive players in Barrett, a starting forward, and Quickley, one of the NBA’s top reserves. But the deal should provide a needed boost to their defense, with Anunoby leading the league in steals last season.

BASEBALL

MAJOR LEAGUES: Frankie Montas and the Cincinnati Reds have agreed to a $16 million, one-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The deal gives the 30-year-old right-hander a chance to revive his career after an injury-decimated spell with the New York Yankees. He had labrum surgery on Feb. 21 and made his only big league appearance of the year on Sept. 30.

Advertisement

SOCCER

MLS: Former World Cup champion goalkeeper Hugo Lloris agreed to a one-year contract with Los Angeles FC and left Tottenham after 11 1/2 seasons.

The team said the agreement with the 37-year-old Frenchman includes options for 2025 and 2026, though it did not say whether the options belong to the team or the player.

ENGLAND: Manchester City beat Sheffield United 2-0 and moved to within two points of Premier League leader Liverpool.

Goals from Rodri and Julian Alvarez at Etihad Stadium secured a comfortable win for the defending champions against the bottom-placed team.

• Douglas Luiz’s 89th-minute penalty sent Aston Villa past 10-man Burnley, 3-2.

Advertisement

Villa moved up to second in the Premier League, level on points with Liverpool, but having played one more game.

• Manchester United lost for the 14th time this season, 2-1 at Nottingham Forest.

FOOTBALL

NFL: Indianapolis Colts tight end Drew Ogletree was arrested Friday on domestic violence charges, according to court records.

The 25-year-old Ogletree was charged with domestic battery committed in the physical presence of a child less than 16 years old and domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, Indiana court records show. Both are felonies.

Ogletree is accused in a probable cause affidavit of body slamming a woman on Tuesday in Hendricks County after she looked at his phone and discovered that he was cheating on her, The Indianapolis Star reported.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »