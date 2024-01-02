rtesy

AMVETS Post 1 volunteers purchased, wrapped, and delivered Christmas gifts to the residents of the Maine Veterans’ Home in Scarborough.

“We got a whole truck load!” said Lionel Lamontagne, post 2nd vice commander as he was welcomed by Katie Berthiaume, director of Recreational Therapy at the veterans’ home.

She said, “Donations like these from different organizations are a very big part of our Christmas here. Every resident gets gifts — all 146 of them.”

Virtually all of the shopping for gifts was done by the Ladies Auxiliary using funds from their treasury as well as contributions from the Sons of AMVETS and AMVETS. Based upon items specified by the Veterans’ Home, lists are made up and ‘Santa’s helpers’ go shopping.

“It’s a Post effort each year but the Ladies and Sons do the heavy lifting, so to speak.” said Post Commander Marshall Archer.

