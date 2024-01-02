Mid-Week Music kicks off the new year on Wednesday, Jan. 10 at 7 p.m. with “Another Evening Without Neil Young (but with his music).”

Guitarist/pianist Dana Pearson and drummer Ron Breton will present their second annual concert of Neil Young covers at the Kennebunkport Historical Society’s Town House School at 135 North St.. Picking and choosing from among the hundreds of tunes Young has recorded over his nearly 60-year career, they’ll play songs like “Helpless,” “Like a Hurricane,” and “From Hank to Hendrix.”

The monthly concert series continues Feb. 21 with “The Songs of Cat Stevens/Yusuf,” with Pearson joined by bassist John Kumnick.

For tickets, visit kporths.com/buy-tickets, email info@kporths.com, or call 207-967-2751.

Kennebunk Savings donations help alleviate food insecurity

Kennebunk Savings is ringing in the holiday season with a round of donation support to local food pantries. A batch of donations totaling $30,000 was distributed to food pantries all over the region – 28 nonprofits in total, including House of Hope in Berwick, Footprints Food Pantry serving Eliot and Kittery, the Sanford Backpack Program, and Community Action Partnership of Strafford County in Dover, New Hampshire.

According to a Dec. 28 news release, a focus on food insecurity has long been a part of the bank’s Community Promise giving program, which enters its 30th year in 2024. “We like to think we’re a neighbor who happens to be a bank,” said Bradford C. Paige, president and CEO, in an email. “Our annual tradition of giving to local pantries is just one way we try to be neighborly.”

One grant recipient this year was Table of Plenty, a nonprofit serving 275 meals per week in Berwick and Kittery.

“Many of our guests are isolated seniors, single parents and those struggling financially due to the economic hardship of inflation,” said Diana Marzinzik, president of Table of Plenty. “Both Kittery and Berwick serve traditional, homemade holiday meals close to the actual day. We’ve heard from many guests how this meal is the only hot meal they’ll have for the week.”

Cross Roads House, a shelter in Portsmouth, is another grant recipient.

“Food insecurity will, most likely, continue to grow as Seacoast residents have to make choices between paying rent, having heat for the winter, and feeding themselves,” said Will Arvelo, executive director. “We are seeing more New Hampshire residents become ‘economic refugees’ at the shelter because they are being priced out of housing.”

The work continues beyond the holiday season at Kennebunk Savings and food insecurity is a focus of its annual giving and volunteering. “We’re here to help,” Paige said. “We’re always here.”

Marzinzik shared that she continues to find the work “so very rewarding.” This year, Table of Plenty will have shared over 12,000 meals with our neighbors in need.

Arvelo is thinking about the future: “What we need immediately is more cash support so we can continue to welcome those that are going through the crises of homelessness and food insecurity. Longer-term, we need more advocacy and support from residents across the Seacoast communities for more affordable and deeply affordable housing. Both food and housing insecurity are human rights issues and we, as New Hampshirites, have to find permanent solutions.”

Community Action Partnership of Strafford County CEO Betsey Andrews Parker, left, and Dory Polanco, Dover Branch manager, at Kennebunk Savings.

York County Republican Committee meeting set

The York County Republican Committee will meet Wednesday, Jan. 10 at Alfred Town Hall, located at 16 Saco Road. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. with a business meeting from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

All committee members are urged to attend the meeting that will focus on the 2024 caucuses, presidential primary and state convention.

For more information, email communications@yorkgop.org or call 207-468-2395.

Library event features The Fashion of Jane Austen

Kennebunk Free Library announced that it will offer patrons an opportunity to “wander through the wardrobes of some of Jane Austen’s most famous characters and explore the silhouettes of the clothing worn by the ladies and gentlemen of the day, while learning about the accessories they would have used and the reasons behind their usage. Together, we will travel through time to a long-ago era of opulence, social graces, and a gentler way of life.”

The event is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 27 and will be hosted by Karen (Ren) Antonowicz.

Antonowicz received her master’s degree in textiles, fashion merchandising, and design, with a concentration in historic costume and textiles from the University of Rhode Island. She taught history of fashion and other courses full time at the college level for 13 years, and taught fashion history part-time in the CE Program at the Rhode Island School of Design.

In the meantime, Antonowicz and her husband, Mike, opened Nostalgia Antiques & Collectibles, a three-floor co-op located on historic Wickenden St. in Providence, and ran the business for five years. Ren Antonowicz continues to follow her passion for historic costume by conducting fashion era presentations at libraries, senior centers, schools, historical societies, and historic homes. Spirits of Fashion was developed by Antonowicz as a vehicle for conducting various lectures and workshops on all eras of fashion history.

The program is free and wheelchair accessible. Kennebunk Free Library is located at 112 Main St. in Kennebunk. For more information call 207-985-2173 or email kfl@kennebunklibrary.org.

Archaeological artist will visit Kennebunk Free Library

Kennebunk Free Library will host an evening with Elizabeth Kelley, senior artist for the Cape Porpoise Archaeological Alliance, on Tuesday, Jan. 23, at 6 p.m. The session will feature archaeological drawing.

According to a news release, archaeological drawing is a component of maintaining accurate records of artifacts and features that cannot always be documented by photography alone. In her presentation, Kelley will discuss her work with the alliance to include the techniques used to record and interpret the many aspects of archaeological research. Her drawings range from field sketches to rendered drawings of artifacts and interpretations of precontact landscapes. Kelley will also discuss her life-long passion for the Cape Porpoise Archipelago and how it relates to her work.

Kelley is a painter whose passion lies in nature, culture and observational abstraction. Her recent works include drawings and paintings that interpret the geologic formations, trees and landforms of the Cape Porpoise archipelago and surrounding area. In 2019, Kelley was invited by the Cape Porpoise Archaeological Alliance to visually document the excavation and conservation of a 700-year-old dugout canoe. She now serves as alliance’s senior artist.

With drawings published in the Journal of Island and Coastal Archaeology, Maine Archaeological Society Bulletin and educational websites, she has played a role in documenting the cultural landscape, features and artifacts of peoples who have occupied Cape Porpoise for 8,000 years.

She has shown her work on the East and West coasts, taught painting and drawing and participated as a juried member of the Los Angeles Art Association and the Ogunquit Art Association. Her works are part of the permanent collection at the Brick Store Museum in Kennebunk and numerous private collections throughout the United States. Kelley holds a bachelor of fine arts from the Massachusetts College of Art, a master’s of fine arts from the University of New Hampshire, a master’s in social work from the University of New England and is an expressive arts facilitator.

The program is free and wheelchair accessible. Kennebunk Free Library is located at 112 Main St. in Kennebunk. For more information call 207-985-2173 or email kfl@kennebunklibrary.org.

Kennebunk Free Library begins strategic plan process

Kennebunk Free Library announced the commencement of a comprehensive strategic planning process aimed at charting the course for the library’s future. According to the library, “the initiative is a significant step in ensuring that KFL continues to meet the evolving needs of our community and remains a vibrant hub for learning, innovation, and community engagement. As a cornerstone of our community, KFL recognizes the importance of

adaptability and forward-thinking in providing the best possible services and resources to our patrons. The strategic planning process will involve a thorough assessment of current library services, community needs, and emerging trends in library science and technology.”

According to the library, key elements of the strategic planning process include:

Community input: KFL values the input of our community members. The library will conduct a survey, focus groups, and one-on-one interviews to gather insights and feedback on the library’s current offerings and to identify areas for improvement.

Stakeholder collaboration: The library will collaborate with key stakeholders, including local organizations, schools, businesses, and town leaders, to build partnerships that enhance the impact of library services on the community.

Technology and innovation: The strategic planning process will explore opportunities to leverage emerging technologies to enhance library services, improve accessibility, and provide new and innovative ways for patrons to engage with the library.

Facility planning: Assess the physical space, including 1 Fletcher St., of the library to ensure it meets the needs of the community, is accessible to all, and provides a welcoming and inclusive environment.

Service expansion: Identify opportunities to expand and improve library programs and services, including literacy initiatives, educational programs, and cultural offerings.

Kennebunk Free Library invites all community members to participate actively in the strategic planning process. Updates and information on how to get involved will be available at kennebunklibrary.org and on Facebook and Instagram.

For more information, call 207-985-2173.

AWS announces dog training opportunities

January is National Train Your Dog Month and the Animal Welfare Society’s certified professional dog trainers will help the local community of dogs and dog-loving families. The society’s programs and classes help socialize puppies in Puppy Kindergarten, teach manners in Basic Training and consult individually in a one-on-one lesson.

All training programs and classes take place in the Animal Welfare Society’s training classroom at 46 Holland Road in West Kennebunk. Parking is available on-site.

According to the Animal Welfare Society, the benefits of working with a certified dog trainer include:

• Science based techniques: Certified dog trainers understand the principles of how dogs learn and can utilize methods based on evidence.

• Customized programs: Every dog has individual needs and personalities that can benefit from a tailored training plan.

• Problem solving recommendations: If a training plan just isn’t working, a certified trainer can help figure out why and what the next steps should be.

• Supportive environment: Trainers with experience are empathetic and understand that training should not be a source of stress for the dog or the owner.

Dog owners are encouraged to start the New Year off by enrolling in a training class.

Four-week Puppy Kindergarten group classes:

Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 10 at 6:30 p.m. or Sunday, Jan. 14 at 2 p.m.

Six-week Basic Training group classes:

Saturday Jan. 6 at 9 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 7 at 3 p.m., Monday, Jan. 8 at 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 10 at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 11 at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 11 at 6:30 p.m., or Friday, Jan. 12 at 10 a.m.

New this month: Junior Dog Trainers (for children and their parents):

Saturday, Jan. 13 at 11:10 a.m.

For more information about the classes or the intermediate classes that are offered, or to enroll, visit animalwelfaresociety.org/canine-training/group-classes/.

Graves Library plans annual meeting

The annual meeting of the Louis T. Graves Memorial Public Library Association is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, at 5 p.m. in the Community Room of the library.

Graves Library is located at 18 Maine St. in Kennebunkport. The library association invites the board of directors, select board members of Kennebunkport, members of the budget board of Kennebunkport, and all association members.

The meeting will include (but is not limited to) updates from all pertinent committees, reports of the president and library director, and election of four new board members.

Astro society schedules January meeting

The Astronomical Society of Northern New England’s next meeting will be on Friday, Jan. 5, at 7:30 p.m. at The New School, 38 York St., Kennebunk. A business meeting, also open to the public, commences at 7 p.m.

The society will host a presentation by Dr. Ian Durham. During a recent visit to England, Durham visited the Royal Observatory at Greenwich. The Royal Observatory was commissioned in 1675 by King Charles II. According to a news release, the observatory played a role in the history of astronomy and navigation because the Prime Meridian passes through it, giving its name to Greenwich Mean Time. The Royal Observatory was a center for the efforts to find an accurate method to determine longitude, and for the awarding of a prize to the person who found that method.

Durham’s visit gave rise to his presentation, titled Measuring Time and Distance: Exploring the Royal Observatory in Greenwich, England. In his presentation, Durham will talk about the Royal Observatory’s history, some of the things it pioneered and measured, the search for longitude, and will share photographs from his visit.

Durham is both a past president of the Astronomical Society of Northern New England and a professor and chair of physics at Saint Anselm College. He is also a member of the Foundational Questions Institute. His current research centers around foundational problems in physics, particularly the intersection of quantum mechanics, relativity, and information theory, as well as formal models of consciousness. He and his wife live in Kennebunk, and have two adult children. In his spare time he enjoys fly fishing, hiking, and canoeing.

Legion Post announces meeting schedule

The monthly meeting of American Legion Post 159 in Kennebunkport is held on the first Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. All veterans and Sons of the American Legion are welcome to attend.

Legion Post 159 is located at 102 Main St. (across from the police station) in Kennebunkport. Future meeting dates:

Jan. 4, Feb. 1, March 7, April 4, May 2, June 6, July 11, Aug. 1, Sept. 5, Oct. 3, Nov. 7 and Dec. 5.

For more information, call 967-2400.

