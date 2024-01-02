DAYTON — Louise R. Tardiff, 80, of Dayton, passed away early Thursday morning on Dec. 28, 2023 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House.

She was born in Biddeford on Sept. 15, 1943 a daughter of Roland and Rachel (Gagne) Beauchesne. Louise graduated from St. Andre’s High School, class of 1961.

Louise married the love of her life Richard Tardiff on May 29, 1971, at St. Andre’s Church in Biddeford.

Louise was first employed by the family business, Beauchesne’s Market in Biddeford and then worked at the telephone company for several years.

Louise was a person of great faith. This led to a final career in music ministry of over 50 years. She served as the accompanist for the male musical group Knights of Harmony and was the organist and choir director for St. Andre’s Church and St. Margaret’s Church. Many marveled in her musical talents despite her 40-year affliction with rheumatoid arthritis in her hands and wrists. Her devotion to the church helped her to forge many treasured, lifelong friendships with clergy and parishioners. She cherished these relationships and spoke highly of them. She will be sadly missed.

When time permitted, Louise was an avid reader and listened to music. She also enjoyed going to the beach, doing crossword puzzles and watching the many wild birds that would frequent her feeders.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years Richard, daughter Giselle Tardiff, sister Odette Brown and husband Robert, sister Estelle Beauchesne and Joe Boissonneault, and brother George Beauchesne and wife Terri Pratt. She is also survived by nieces, grand nieces, grand nephews and many cousins.

The family would like to express their sincerest thanks to all who were involved in Louise’s care within the Hospice of Southern Maine program.

Visiting hours will be from 9-11 a.m. with a Funeral Service following at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, both at Cote Funeral Home Chapel, 87 James St., Saco. Private burial will be at a later date. To view Louise’s memorial page, watch her family video or leave an online condolence, please visit www.cotefuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Louise’s name to St. James School, 25 Graham St., Biddeford, ME 04005 or to Hospice of Southern Maine, 390 US Route One, Scarborough, ME 04074

