Buying an electric vehicle (EV) is an excellent way to reduce your carbon footprint, spend less on fuel, and reduce harmful air pollution. While many aspects of EV ownership are similar to owning a gas-powered vehicle, there are some differences that EV owners might not realize prior to their purchase.

Here is a brief list of helpful tips to know before buying an EV.

1. There are different levels of charging. The three levels of EV charging:

· Level 1 charging uses the charger included with the car which can be plugged with one end into any standard home (120V) outlet.

· Level 2 chargers are sold separately from the car, allow for faster charging, and require plugging into a 240V outlet – like the kind used by your electric stove and dryer. An electrician can tell you whether your garage or driveway has enough power capacity for a Level 2 charger installation and can install extra circuits (and upgrade your panel) if the capacity is too low.

Most public charging stations are Level 2 chargers.

· Level 3/DC Fast Chargers use high-power 480V circuits, and are the fastest way to recharge your EV’s battery. Level 3 chargers are impractical for home use because they are expensive to install and use a lot of electricity, resulting in an expensive electric bill. However, they are crucial to keep you moving for longer road trips, and can be found along all interstates and most state routes in Maine.

2. There are universal charge ports.

While Tesla has proprietary technology for their charging, most vehicles use J1772 for Level 1 and Level 2 charging and the CCS Combo for Level 3 charging.

The only other exception is CHAdeMO ports, which are on their way out, but are still used by Nissan. For an overview, check out Consumer Reports Electric Cars 101: Answers to All Your EV Questions.

3. There are different public charging station networks.

There are many different public charger operators across Canada and the United States. To be able to properly use public chargers, you’ll have to learn which charging networks are available in your area. Be sure to also check out Plugshare, which has an up-to-date database of all publicly-available chargers.

Learn more about the charging networks in your area at www.energy.gov/energysaver/list-charging-networks-electric-cars.

4. Keeping your battery charged between 20-80 percent improves battery life.

As with any battery, continuously charging your battery to its maximum or depleting it to its minimum can cause strain on the electrodes leading to reduced storage capacity and a shorter lifespan of the battery. This is simply a guideline – it is OK to charge above 80 percent or dip below 20 percent – and something to consider to maintain your EV’s battery and increase the likelihood that the battery is operating efficiently.

5. An EV is still a great option in cold climates, but…

Cold weather will slow down charging speeds and can reduce the car’s range. Lithium-ion batteries are sensitive to temperatures and the cold will slow down the chemical process of battery charging and reduce the battery’s efficiency.

If the battery gets too cold, it could take a lot more energy to start. To preserve your battery and charging speeds, try not to let your EV get below a 20-percent charge and keep your car in the garage. In the cold, the car’s range can drop dramatically because the battery is working harder and drains more power in the process.

Some EVs have settings to pre-condition the battery and cabin temperature, both can help you stay warm, save battery energy before you travel, and extend your battery’s lifespan.

6. Roadside assistance does exist if you run out of a charge.

An electric vehicle gives you plenty of warning before it runs out of range, so if you can’t make it to a charger, you’ll at least be able to safely pull over. Many roadside assistance services, such as AAA, will tow you to a charging station, to home, or send a mobile charger to you.

Our Sustainable City is a recurring column in the Sentry intended to provide residents with news and information about sustainability initiatives in South Portland. Follow the Sustainability Office on Instagram @soposustainability.

Susan Parmelee is sustainability program manager for the city of South Portland. She can be reached at 207-347-4147.

