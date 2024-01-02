Cape Elizabeth

Mon.  1/8  7 p.m.  Town Council  Town Hall

Tue.  1/9  6:30 p.m.  School Board  Town Hall

Scarborough

Mon.  1/8  6 p.m.  Conservation Commission  Zoom, Municipal Bldg

Tue.  1/9  5:30 p.m.  Coastal Waters/Harbor  Municipal Bldg

Tue.  1/9  6:30 p.m.  Shellfish Conservation  Municipal Bldg

Tue.  1/9  6:30 p.m.  Transportation Committee  Zoom, Town Hall

Advertisement

Wed.  1/10  4 p.m.  4 p.m.  Communications Committee  Municipal Bldg

Wed.  1/10  5 p.m.  Appointments/Negotiations  Municipal Bldg

Wed.  1/10  5 p.m.  Finance Committee  Zoom, Municipal Bldg

Wed.  1/10  6 p.m.  Ordinance Committee  Zoom, Municipal Bldg

Wed.  1/10  6:30 p.m.  Appointments Committee  Zoom, Municipal Bldg

Wed.  1/10  7 p.m.  Zoning Board  Municipal Bldg

Advertisement

Thu.  1/11  5 p.m.  Finance Committee  Zoom, Municipal Bldg

Thu.  1/11  6 p.m.  Community Services Advisory  CS Hub

Fri.  1/12  8 a.m.  Long-Range Planning  Public Safety

South Portland

Mon.  1/8  5 p.m.  Board of Education Workshop  SPHS

Mon.  1/8  5 p.m.  Landcare Management  Waterman Drive

Mon.  1/8  5 p.m.  Public Arts Committee  Zoom, Planning/Dev. Office

Advertisement

Mon.  1/8  5:30 p.m.  Historic Preservation  Zoom, Planning/Dev. Office

Mon.  1/8  6:30 p.m.  Board of Assessment Review  City Hall

Mon.  1/8  6:30 p.m.  Board of Education  SPHS

Tue.  1/9  9-11 a.m.  Tree Protection Info  Zoom, Planning/Dev. Office

Tue.  1/9  6:30 p.m.  City Council  Zoom, City Hall

Wed.  1/10  6:30 p.m.  Age Friendly Committee  Main Library

Wed.  1/10  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board  Zoom, City Hall

Thu.  1/11  4:30 p.m.  Open Space Acquisition  Zoom, Municipal Services

Thu.  1/11  7 p.m.  Human Rights Commission  City Hall

filed under:
cape elizabeth maine, Forecaster Community, scarborough maine, south portland maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles