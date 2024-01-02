Cape Elizabeth
Mon. 1/8 7 p.m. Town Council Town Hall
Tue. 1/9 6:30 p.m. School Board Town Hall
Scarborough
Mon. 1/8 6 p.m. Conservation Commission Zoom, Municipal Bldg
Tue. 1/9 5:30 p.m. Coastal Waters/Harbor Municipal Bldg
Tue. 1/9 6:30 p.m. Shellfish Conservation Municipal Bldg
Tue. 1/9 6:30 p.m. Transportation Committee Zoom, Town Hall
Wed. 1/10 4 p.m. 4 p.m. Communications Committee Municipal Bldg
Wed. 1/10 5 p.m. Appointments/Negotiations Municipal Bldg
Wed. 1/10 5 p.m. Finance Committee Zoom, Municipal Bldg
Wed. 1/10 6 p.m. Ordinance Committee Zoom, Municipal Bldg
Wed. 1/10 6:30 p.m. Appointments Committee Zoom, Municipal Bldg
Wed. 1/10 7 p.m. Zoning Board Municipal Bldg
Thu. 1/11 5 p.m. Finance Committee Zoom, Municipal Bldg
Thu. 1/11 6 p.m. Community Services Advisory CS Hub
Fri. 1/12 8 a.m. Long-Range Planning Public Safety
South Portland
Mon. 1/8 5 p.m. Board of Education Workshop SPHS
Mon. 1/8 5 p.m. Landcare Management Waterman Drive
Mon. 1/8 5 p.m. Public Arts Committee Zoom, Planning/Dev. Office
Mon. 1/8 5:30 p.m. Historic Preservation Zoom, Planning/Dev. Office
Mon. 1/8 6:30 p.m. Board of Assessment Review City Hall
Mon. 1/8 6:30 p.m. Board of Education SPHS
Tue. 1/9 9-11 a.m. Tree Protection Info Zoom, Planning/Dev. Office
Tue. 1/9 6:30 p.m. City Council Zoom, City Hall
Wed. 1/10 6:30 p.m. Age Friendly Committee Main Library
Wed. 1/10 6:30 p.m. Planning Board Zoom, City Hall
Thu. 1/11 4:30 p.m. Open Space Acquisition Zoom, Municipal Services
Thu. 1/11 7 p.m. Human Rights Commission City Hall
