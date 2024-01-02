Ramijo Wani scored five points down the stretch as St. Joseph’s held off Bates for an 84-80 win in men’s basketball on Tuesday night in Gorham.

Wani Danato led four players in double figures for St. Joseph’s (5-8) with 23 points, Julian Llopiz chipped with 14, and Teagan Hynes and John Paul Frazier added 10 apiece with Hynes gathering 10 rebounds.

Marc Begin II scored 47 points for Bates (2-9).

COLBY 88, MAINE MARITIME 74: The Mules (7-5) took control with a 14-4 run midway through the second half as they defeated the Mariners (5-5) at Waterville.

Lucas Green led four players in double figures for Colby with 20 points, Jack Lawson tossed in 19 and Max Poulton chipped in with 15 and Liam O’Connell added 11.

Curt Heinz led Maine Maritime with 25 points, grabbing 16 rebounds.

Advertisement

HARTFORD 63, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 62: Kaosi Chijoke knocked down the winning free throw with one second to play as the Hawks (5-8) edged the Nor’easters (5-8) at Biddeford.

Henry Herman led four players in double figures with 18 points for Hartford.

Adrian Torres had 18 points for UNE, Jayden Thornton chipped in with 13 and Adam Lux had 10 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

(1) PURDUE 67, MARYLAND 53: Zach Edey had 23 points and 12 rebounds, and Purdue(13-1, 2-1 Big Ten) cruised past Maryland (9-5, 1-2) to snap the Terrapins’ 19-game home winning streak.

The Boilermakers won their sixth straight, having little difficulty with an offensively challenged Maryland team.

(4) UCONN 85, DEPAUL 56: Cam Spencer scored 20 points to lead UConn (12-2, 2-1 Big East) over visiting DePaul (3-10, 0-2).

Advertisement

The graduate transfer from Rutgers shot 7 for 11 from the field, including 4 of 7 from 3-point range.

Alex Karaban added 17 points for the Huskies and was 3 of 4 from behind the arc. Hassan Diarra scored 14 as did freshman Stephon Castle, who also had seven assists.

Da’Sean Nelson scored 19 points and Elijah Fisher had 17 for DePaul, which shot just 36% from the floor (20 of 56).

(8) NORTH CAROLINA 70, PITT 57: Armando Bacot had 16 points and 10 rebounds, RJ Davis added 15 points and four assists, and visiting North Carolina (10-3, 2-0 ACC) pulled away from Pittsburgh (9-5, 0-3).

The Tar Heels used Davis’ shot-making and their size advantage to muscle their way past the Panthers. North Carolina outrebounded Pitt 51-41 and had a 15-1 advantage in second-chance points to beat Pitt for just the second time in their last seven meetings.

Bub Carrington led the Panthers with 20 points and Jaland Lowe added 10.

Advertisement

(17) FLORIDA ATLANTIC 79, EAST CAROLINA 64: Johnell Davis and Alijah Martin each scored 20 points and host Florida Atlantic (11-3) shook off a slow start to beat East Carolina (7-7) in the Owls’ debut American Athletic Conference game.

Bryan Greenlee scored 13 off the bench and Vladislav Goldin finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Owls. FAU went on a 14-0 run in the closing minutes, turning a two-point lead into a 16-point edge with 30 seconds left.

Brandon Johnson scored 15 for East Carolina.

(21) WISCONSIN 83, IOWA 72: Tyler Wahl scored a season-high 19 points, Steven Crowl had a double-double and host Wisconsin (10-3, 2-0 Big Ten) turned up its offense in the second half to beat Iowa (8-6, 0-3).

After the game was tied at 32 at halftime, Wisconsin pulled away by shooting 58.3% in the second half to win its third straight.

Tony Perkins scored 25 points and Owen Freeman had 14 points and 13 rebounds for Iowa.

Advertisement

WAKE FOREST 84, BOSTON COLLEGE 78:Hunter Sallis scored 21 points, Andrew Carr made a 3-pointer with 11.5 seconds left and visiting Wake Forest (10-3, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) beat Boston College (9-4, 0-2).

Wake Forest has won eight straight for the first time since winning 16 in a row in the 2008-09 season.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 64, HARTFORD 61: The Nor’easters (7-4) took the lead for good, closing the third quarter on a 6-0 run and held off the Hawks (6-4) at Biddeford.

Kaylee Bayor led UNE with 17 points, and Jordyn Franzen and Faye Veilleux tossed in 14 apiece.

Ella Marchesani and Adrianna McCoy each had 14 points for Hartford.

BOWDOIN 68, HUSSON 64: The Polar Bears (11-1) built a 15-point lead on a pair of baskets by Abbie Quinn halfway through the fourth quarter and survived a late charge to outlast the Eagles (4-7) at Bangor.

Sydney Jones led Bowdoin with 23 points, Callie Godfrey tossed in 16 and Maria Belardi came off the bench and added 15.

Bailey Donovan had 20 points and 11 rebounds for Husson.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous