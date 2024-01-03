From one captain to another. On the eve of its season opener, Boston held a special coronation with former Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron announcing Hilary Knight as her team’s first captain on Tuesday.

One of the most accomplished players in women’s hockey history, Knight, 34, and her team will make hockey history on Wednesday as the Professional Women’s Hockey League’s team kicks off its inaugural season against Minnesota at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts, at 7 p.m.

An NHL all-star who retired at the end of last season, Bergeron was on hand for the special announcement, presenting Knight and alternate captains Jamie Lee Rattray and defenseman Megan Keller with their new team jerseys.

“(Hilary’s) an amazing ambassador for women’s hockey,” said Bergeron. “And will be an amazing representative of this team and this organization.”

Knight was one of three high-profile free agents who signed three-year deals by Boston general manager Danielle Marmer. The four-time Olympian and 2023 IIHF Female Player of the Year has been a staple of the United States National program, earning a gold medal in the 2018 Winter Olympics, as well as nine more gold medals at the IIHF Championships.

Boston’s third-round pick (15th overall) in the inaugural PWHL Draft, Rattray is one of the most experienced and decorated members of Canada’s National Women’s team. The 31-year-old won Olympic gold in 2022 and has amassed six medals at various IIHF Women’s World Championships since 2015, two gold, three silver and a bronze.

A defenseman, Keller was part of the United States national women’s ice hockey team that competed at the 2022 Winter Olympics. One of the nation’s best defensive players, she was a Patty Kazmaier Award top-10 finalist, a WHEA First-Team All-Star and NCAA All-Tournament selection.

The trio front a highly-skilled group for Boston.

Coach Courtney Kessel’s squad features a bumper crop of forwards, including the team’s top draft pick and Northeastern University’s all-time leading scorer, Alina Müller, University of Vermont sniper Theresa Schafzahl, Loren Gabel, Hannah Brandt, Shiann Darkangelo, Taylor Girard, Nicole Kosta and Sophie Shirley.

The Boston blueline is bolstered by second-round draft pick Sophie Jaques, defensemen Emily Brown, Emma Buckles, Jessica DiGirolamo, Kaleigh Fratkin and Jess Healey. Free agent goaltender Aerin Frankel, as well as netminders Cami Kronish and Emma Söderberg, will share time in the crease.

A first-of-its-kind women’s hockey league that brings together the best players in the world, the PWHL features six clubs, including teams in Toronto, New York, Montreal and Ottawa. The 24-game regular season schedule will feature a dozen home games at the Tsongas Center, running through May 4.

“It’s an exciting time,” Bergeron told the team. “It’s a long time coming for all of you. Good luck this season, I’ll be cheering you on. As I said to Danielle, you’re making history. You’re trailblazers. You’re inspiring a lot of young girls that want to be in your shoes. Take a moment to take it all in. Stay in the moment, enjoy it. Be proud of yourselves. I’m glad you’ll get to experience Boston pro sports. It’s an amazing place to play and I wish you nothing but the best.”

NESN will be the home of all 24 of Boston’s games.

