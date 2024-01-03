It’s time to trust the voters. It is up to the people to decide who the best candidate is, not a biased official or the courts. That is Democracy 101. If Trump is kept out of office because of judiciary fiat rather than a fair election, then those who support him will never accept the results.
People who don’t like Donald Trump, for whatever reason, do not understand what they are cheering for here. They are cheering for the literal end of democracy. Some people may not like Trump but that doesn’t mean it’s OK for an official to remove him from the ballot. That decision is to be made by the people for whomever they feel is the best candidate.
As a reminder, Trump has never been found guilty of an insurrection; as a matter of fact, he was acquitted of it during his second impeachment trial.
So, now we have a group of biased officials deciding that someone doesn’t have to be guilty of a crime to suffer the repercussions of it. Every Mainer and American should be troubled by this decision.
Stan Skolfield
Gorham
