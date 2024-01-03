AUGUSTA — The Maine State House was evacuated Wednesday afternoon due to an emailed bomb threat, officials said.

Lawmakers, state employees and others who had convened in Augusta for the start of the second session of the 131st Legislature were ordered out of the building around 2:30 p.m.

People were sent to the nearby Burton M. Cross Building, which is connected to the State House by an underground tunnel.

Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Department of Public Safety, said Capitol Police responded to the situation and the Maine State Police is sending its K9 unit to clear out the building.

Connecticut, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi and Montana also received bomb threats today and evacuated the state house offices or buildings. A total of 23 state capitols were reportedly targeted, according to the Associated Press.

Moss confirmed the threat was emailed, but did not say who the threat was emailed to.

Capitol Police Chief Matthew M. Clancy could not be immediately reached for comment.

This story will be updated.

