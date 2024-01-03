ORONO — In winning the Ledyard Classic tournament at Dartmouth College last weekend, the University of Maine men’s hockey team showed that rest didn’t lead to rust.

Coming off a 20-day break between games, the Black Bears displayed impressive depth in outscoring the Rochester Institute of Technology and Dartmouth 10-3 over two games to extend their winning streak to six.

Maine is 12-3-1 and ranked No. 7 in the latest national USCHO.com poll, where it picked up four first-place votes. The Black Bears are ranked No. 1 in the PairWise rankings, a formula that factors in strength of schedule and mimics the criteria used by the NCAA in determining tournament selection and seeding.

The Black Bears close out their nonconference schedule Friday and Saturday at Alfond Arena with a pair of games against Colgate. A run of 16 consecutive Hockey East games to close the regular season begins Jan. 12 at UConn.

Coach Ben Barr said the Black Bears worked hard in both wins at Dartmouth, more so than in the last three games before the break when the team was hampered by fatigue.

“We have high expectations for ourselves every day. I think, for the most part, we met those expectations in the first half (of the season). We also realize the second half is always harder,” Barr said. “Every league game is going to be extremely tight, so we’re going to have to be even better in the second half to try to have some similar results.”

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Hockey East recognized Maine’s strong play by awarding three monthly honors to Black Bears. Freshman wing Josh Nadeau was named the league’s December Player of the Month, while Bradly Nadeau earned Rookie of the Month. Sophomore defenseman Brandon Chabrier was named the Defender of the Month.

Chabrier is arguably Maine’s most improved player. After scoring one goal with four assists and finishing even in plus/minus as a freshman last season, Chabrier has four goals and 10 assists and leads all Black Bears blue liners with a plus-14 rating.

“His game is simplifying, which is leading to more efficiency and more production in what he does,” Barr said. “He’s a lot better defensively, which is getting him on the ice more, and that’s when you see his skill come through. He’s on the ice more because we trust him.”

Chabrier said he worked in the offseason on his footwork, slowing down the game and playing with more focus.

“I’m more poised with the puck. I’m not trying to be too quick. After the first couple of games, I got a little more comfortable,” Chabrier said.

While the top line of brothers Bradly and Josh Nadeau on the wings and center Lynden Breen leads the offense with a combined 28 goals and 39 assists, the two wins at Dartmouth showcased the Black Bears’ depth. each of the top three lines registered seven points over the weekend, and eight players scored at least one goal. Bradly Nadeau, the 30th pick in last year’s NHL draft, scored twice in Friday’s 5-2 win over RIT for a team-leading 12 goals on the season. Harrison Scott, the second-line center, scored in each game and earned tournament Most Valuable Player honors.

Advertisement

“We had all four lines clicking this weekend, and that’s what good teams do. We’re going to need that every single game going forward. We’re going to need everybody in the second half,” Barr said.

A native of San Jose, California, Scott transferred to Maine after spending the last two seasons at Bentley and has four goals and six assists while centering Thomas Freel (three goals, nine assists) and Donovan Villeneuve-Houle (four goals, eight assists). This was exactly what Scott was searching for when he entered the NCAA transfer portal, he said.

“Everyone is pushing each other to get better. I’m around a lot more like-minded individuals, and that’s what I wanted the whole time. Maine fit the profile, and I’m so happy they reached out,” Scott said. “I’m so happy that I came here and been given the opportunity that I have. You see we’re having a lot of success, so we’re having a lot of fun.”

Scott said he’s developed strong chemistry with his linemates.

“They’re two hard-working players. I like playing with them. Two good, two-way players. I feel like we bring kind of a hard and heavy presence on the ice and play to the identity of this team,” Scott said.

With four points in his last three games, including a pair of goals in Saturday’s 5-1 win over Dartmouth, freshman wing Sully Scholle is starting to adjust to the college game. A native of Chaska, Minnesota, Scholle originally planned to come to Maine next season after one more season honing his game in juniors. When Barr asked him to come this season, Scholle didn’t hesitate to say yes.

“You get the opportunity to come to a great organization like this, with a great coach and a great group of guys, I took it immediately,” Scholle said. “You’ve got to make the most of your opportunities, make marginal gains each and every day, and keep getting better.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »