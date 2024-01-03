The city of South Portland is accepting donations for its Keeping Me Warm Fund, which is used to help residents in need of assistance with heating costs.

To donate, make a check payable to the City of South Portland with “Keeping Me Warm Fund” in the memo line, and send it to South Portland Social Services Dept., 25 Cottage Road, South Portland, ME 04106.

Those who are in need of heating assistance should call the social services department at 767-7617.

For more information, visit the Social Services page of the city’s website, southportland.org.

