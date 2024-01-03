Tamrah Gould scored 22 points and capped a decisive 13-2 run with a 3-pointer as Southern Maine rallied in the fourth quarter for a 61-58 win over UMass Boston in a Little East Conference women’s basketball game Wednesday in Boston.

Liz Cote tallied 13 points and Amy Fleming had 12 for the Huskies (5-7, 3-1 Little East), who turned a 49-45 deficit into a 58-51 lead.

Paige Ollivierre led UMass Boston (3-8, 1-3) with 14 points. Keriann Farina added 11 and Kayla Jackson scored 10.

BATES 77, MAINE MARITIME 67: Morgan Kennedy scored 20 points and Elsa Daulerio added 16 points, leading the Bobcats (10-2) over the Mariners (6-4) in Lewiston.

Davina Kabantu chipped in with 10 points and seven rebounds.

Maria Barela paced Maine Maritime with 15 points. Erianna Moore had 14 and eight rebounds, and Makenzie Monzon scored 13 points.

FOOTBALL

ALABAMA: Seth McLaughlin, a center who struggled with errant snaps against Michigan in the College Football Playoffs, has entered the transfer portal.

McLaughlin started all 14 games in his fourth season with the Crimson Tide, who lost 27-20 in overtime in the Rose Bowl. But his snap was low on the final fourth-down play, when quarterback Jalen Milroe was stopped trying to run up the middle.

McLaughlin also had two poor snaps on a drive early in the second half, a problem that had crept up multiple times during the season.

He’s the most high profile of more than 10 Alabama players to enter the transfer portal so far, including wide receiver Ja’Corey Brooks and quarterback Tyler Buchner, who is transferring to Notre Dame to play lacrosse.

