Early Gorham calendars

Gorham Historical Society calendars for 2024 are now available. The cost is $10 at the Town Clerk’s Office at the municipal center, or Baxter Memorial Library, 71 South St.

The theme is Early Gorham with photos depicting some places and things that no longer exist.

Triad to meet

The Gorham/Windham/Westbrook Triad will meet at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10, at the Gorham Police Department, 270 Main St.

Kaitlyn Morse of the Independent Transportation Network and Clara McCool of the Affordable Connectivity Program will be the guest speakers.

Skate with the Huskies

Skate with the University of Southern Maine’s men’s and women’s ice hockey teams from 8:45 to 9:45 a.m. Jan. 15 at the Gorham campus.

Free skate rentals are provided by the town’s Recreation Department. Only open skating is allowed, with no sticks or pucks.

Advertisement

Hourly parking fees apply to those who don’t have parking passes. For more information, email Kim Turner at kmturner@maine.edu.

Cat up a tree

Gorham police had two reports Nov. 29 that a cat was stuck in a tree at the intersection of Quincy Drive and South Street. Police told both parties that neither the police nor fire departments respond to remove cats from trees.

The department was told another neighbor was placing food at the base of the tree and another was getting a ladder. Police drove past the scene and the police log said the cat was 15 to 20 feet up and was not stuck.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Jan. 2, 1974, that Gorham Police Chief Cortland Tice was to spend three months in advanced training at the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The U.S. Treasury Department reported on Dec. 28 that the U.S. public debt was $33,911,227,723,170.48.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: