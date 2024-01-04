Hats off to Secretary of State Shenna Bellows for acting boldly and courageously in ruling that the insurrectionist former president has no place on Maine’s primary ballot.
Bellows, a Democrat, thus stands proudly in the tradition of Maine’s Margaret Chase Smith, who in an earlier time put politics aside and raised her voice against another would-be tyrant who played fast and loose with the Constitution while all too many held their tongues.
I applaud Bellows for speaking the plain truth about Trump’s copiously documented culpability for the January 6th insurrection. Through her action and words, Shenna had our backs. I hope Mainers will now stand proudly with her, come what may.
Lee Mitgang
Cape Elizabeth
