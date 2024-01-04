The University of Maine took control in the second quarter to beat UMass Lowell 55-43 in a women’s basketball America East conference opener Thursday night at Lowell, Massachusetts.

Adrianna Smith had nine points in the second quarter as the Black Bears (8-7, 1-0 America East) outscored the River Hawks (0-13, 0-1) 21-8 in the second quarter. UMaine ended a two-game losing streak.

Smith finished with 23 points and pulled down 15 rebounds for Maine, with Anne Simon tossing 12 points.

Gabby Ross, Sydney Watkins, and Abbey Lindsey had 10 points each to pace UMass-Lowell.

UNE 86, SUFFOLK 80: Jordyn Franzen had 18 points and 10 rebounds to lift the Nor’easters (8-4, 3-1 CCC) over the Rams (9-3, 3-2) at Suffolk, New York.

Julianna Tracey chipped in with 15 points, going 6 for 6 at the free-throw line. Faye Veilleux had 14 points. Grace Boucher and Kaylee Beyor added 10 points each.

(13) VIRGINIA TECH 82, WAKE FOREST 73: Elizabeth Kitley scored 27 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, Georgia Amoore had 20 points and 10 assists and visiting Virginia Tech (11-2, 2-0 ACC) beat Wake Forest (4-10, 0-2) for its sixth straight victory.

MEDIA

ESPN: The NCAA and ESPN announced a $920 million, eight-year agreement that will give the network exclusive rights to 40 championships, including the Division I women’s basketball tournament, an event growing in popularity that the association has been accused of undervaluing in the past.

NCAA President Charlie Baker told The Associated Press the deal has an average annual value of $115 million, an increase of more than 300% per year on what the previous 14-year deal with ESPN was paying the association.

The deal covers 21 women’s and 19 men’s sports, adding tennis, track and field, men’s gymnastics, the women’s Division II and III volleyball and basketball championships and the men’s DII and DIII basketball championships.

The deal guarantees national championship events in Division I women’s basketball, women’s volleyball, women’s gymnastics, and the second-tier of Division I football known as FCS will be aired on ABC, though it does not guarantee any start times.

ESPN will also air selection shows for at least 10 championships on its linear networks.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

PROVIDENCE: Swingman Bryce Hopkins is out for the season with a torn left ACL suffered in the No. 23 Friars’ loss to Seton Hall on Wednesday night.

FOOTBALL

MISSISSIPPI: Running back Quinshon Judkins is entering the transfer portal after opening his college career with two 1,000-yard seasons.

Judkins helped lead Ole Miss to its first 11-win season and a Peach Bowl victory over Penn State. Players who participated in New Year’s Six or College Football Playoff games were granted extra time to make decisions on entering the portal.

ALABAMA: Linebacker Chris Braswell is heading into the NFL draft.

Braswell joined fellow linebacker Dallas Turner and offensive tackle JC Latham in announcing plans to leave the Crimson Tide for the NFL.

Braswell finished with 76 tackles and 11 sacks over three seasons.

