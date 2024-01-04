History calendars available,

Woman’s Club history talk

Westbrook Historical Society calendars for 2024 are available for $17.99, or $14.99 for members. They feature old pictures of the city, with a colorized cover photo of Main Street in 1972.

Marion Sturtevant will speak about history of the Westbrook Woman’s Club when the historical society meets at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, at the community center.

The society is open at 426 Bridge St. from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays and Saturdays and can be reached by calling 854-5588.

Officer graduates

Westbrook Police Officer Cameron Hutchins recently graduated from the Maine Criminal Justice Academy. Hutchins spent 18 weeks at the academy, and “all reports are that he excelled,” the department posted on its Facebook page.

A large contingent of Westbrook Police Officers traveled to Hutchins’ graduation ceremony, the post said.

The department also posted its thanks to Sgt. Brian Olson, who helped train and mentored new officers in the academy class.

Blood drive

An American Red Cross blood drive will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12, at the Westbrook Community Center.

To make an appointment, go to redcrossblood.org.

Furniture ministry

The furniture ministry at FBC Westbrook, 733 Main St., needs donations of couches, chairs, dishes, tables and more to distribute to community members in need.

The ministry can be reached by emailing info@lovewestbrook.org.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Jan. 2, 1974, that Earl McElroy of Butler Court showed off a 37½-pound lobster his father-in-law caught legally in Canada.

