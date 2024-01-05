PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Caitlin Clark had 29 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds for her 14th career triple-double to lead No. 4 Iowa to a 103-69 win over Rutgers on Friday night.

Kate Martin added 17 points for the Hawkeyes (15-1, 4-0 Big Ten).

Like many of Iowa’s road contests this season, Friday’s game was a sellout — the first for Rutgers (6-11, 0-4) since the team hosted UConn in 2006. Fans, many wearing Clark shirts and jerseys, lined up nearly two hours before tip waiting to get in.

They weren’t disappointed.

From deep 3-pointers to 30-foot bounce passes that led to layups, the reigning AP Player of the Year made her presence felt on the court and drew loud cheers nearly every time she touched the ball.

She had nine points, four rebounds and three assists in the opening quarter when Iowa led 25-19. The Hawkeyes put the game away in the second, outscoring Rutgers 30-11 to lead by 25 at the half.

Advertisement

MEN’S BASKETBALL

(4) UCONN 88, BUTLER 81: Alex Karaban scored 20 points, Tristen Newton added 17 and the Huskies (13-2, 3-1 Big Easte) came back to beat the Bulldogs (10-5, 1-3) in Indianapolis for their third straight victory without injured center Donovan Clingan.

The Huskies trailed 42-35 at halftime but shot 55% from the field overall in front of a sellout crowd on the road. Freshman guard Stephon Castle finished with 14 points and nine rebounds. Cam Spencer also scored 14, including a critical 3-pointer that made it 83-76 with 48.1 seconds left.

DJ Davis had 22 points, Pierre Brooks II scored 19 and Jamyl Telfort added 16 for the Bulldogs, who shot 47% and were outrebounded 33-24.

TRINITY 83, COLBY 69: Ben Callahan-Gold scored 20 points and Jarrel Okorougo added 17 as the Bantams (13-0, 1-0 NESCAC) rolled past the Mules (7-5, 0-1) in West Hartford, Connecticut.

Max Poulton had 15 points, three steals and seven rebounds for Colby. David Stewart added 11 points.

Advertisement

WESLEYAN 88, BOWDOIN 67: Nicky Johnson scored 27 points to lead the Cardinals (9-4, 1-0 NESCAC) past the Polar Bears (6-8, 0-1) in Middletown, Connecticut.

Kevin Reeves (14 points), Ben Chilson (13) and Michael Simonds (11) scored in double figures for Bowdoin. James McGowan had nine points and 11 assists.

FOOTBALL

TRANSFER PORTAL: Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa has entered the transfer portal, a sign that he may pursue an additional year of eligibility at the college level.

Tagovailoa, the younger brother of NFL star Tua Tagovailoa, became the Big Ten’s career leader in yards passing this season. He opted to skip Maryland’s matchup with Auburn in the Music City Bowl.

This was his fourth season playing for the Terrapins. Although one of those was the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, he also played in five games for Alabama in 2019 before transferring to Maryland.

Advertisement

NORTH CAROLINA: The Tar Heels are turning to former Georgia Tech and Temple head coach Geoff Collins to improve their defense.

The Tar Heels announced that Collins would be the new defensive coordinator, replacing Gene Chizik after his two-year stint. Collins has spent 11 seasons as a defensive coordinator at the college level, with stops at Florida, Mississippi State, FIU and Western Carolina.

AUBURN: Coach Hugh Freeze has fired offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery after one season together.

Freeze made the announcement after the Tigers finished 6-7 and struggled offensively, especially in the passing game behind former Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne.

Send questions/comments to the editors.