TJ Hurley knocked down a jumper with 11:28 left to spark a 12-0 run as Vermont pulled away for a 65-58 win over the University of Maine in an America East men’s basketball game on Saturday in Burlington, Vermont.

Ileri Ayo-Faleye scored 14 points, while Scarborough native Nick Fiorillo added 13 for Vermont (11-5, 1-0 America East). Matt Veretto added 12 points.

Kellen Tynes recorded 19 points and six rebounds for the Black Bears (8-8, 0-1). Peter Filipovity added 11 points and eight rebounds, while Jaden Clayton added 10 points.

WESTERN CONNECTICUT STATE 69, SOUTHERN MAINE 56: Jaheim Young recorded 22 points and 14 rebounds as the Wolves (12-2, 5-0 LEC) beat the Huskies (6-7, 2-3) in Gorham.

Alfonso Stokes added 12 points for Western Connecticut State.

Chance Dixon scored 14 points, while Cody Hawes and Brady Saunders each added 10 for Southern Maine.

TRINITY 93, BOWDOIN 54: Ben Callahan-Gold scored 18 points and the Bantams (15-0, 2-0 NESCAC) beat the Polar Bears (6-9, 0-2) in West Hartford, Connecticut.

James McGowan and Ben Chilson each scored 12 points for Bowdoin.

WESLEYAN 101, COLBY 83: Fritz Hauser and Sam Pohlman scored 21 points apiece as the Cardinals (10-4, 2-0) beat the Mules (7-7, 0-2) in Middletown, Connecticut.

Jack Lawson recorded 18 points and 11 rebounds for Colby.

ST. JOSEPH’S 77, COLBY-SAWYER 71: Julian Llopiz scored 15 points and the Monks (6-8, 2-1 GNAC) beat the Chargers (4-10, 0-2) in Standish.

Ashtyn Abbott added 13 points, while Wani Donato, John Paul Frazier and Camryn York each added 12.

NICHOLS 89, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 68: Dominic Mello scored 26 points as the Bison (10-3, 4-1 CCC) beat the Nor’easters (5-8, 0-5) in Biddeford.

Deshaun Nettles recorded 17 points and Tavon Jones added 16 for Nichols.

Adrian Torres scored 14 points and Adam Lux and Jack Pyzynski each added 12 for UNE.

(2) KANSAS 83, TCU 81: Hunter Dickinson scored with 3.4 seconds left to lift the Jayhawks (13-1, 1-0 Big 12) past the Horned Frogs 11-3, 0-1) in Lawrence, Kansas.

Dickinson, who led Kansas with 30 points, hit a pair of free throws after a flagrant foul on TCU’s Ernest Udeh Jr. with less than a minute remaining to tie the game. Dickinson then followed Dajuan Harris Jr.’s miss in the final seconds.

(3) HOUSTON 89, WEST VIRGINIA 55: L.J. Cryer scored 20 points, Damian Dunn added 14 points and the Cougars improved to 14-0 with a win over the Mountaineers (5-9) in the Cougars’ inaugural Big 12 contest in Houston.

(6) KENTUCKY 87, FLORIDA 85: Aaron Bradshaw hit a 3-pointer with 1:27 to play – just the third of the season for the 7-foot-1 freshman – and the Wildcats (11-2) rallied to beat the Gators (10-4) in Gainesville, Florida, in the first Southeastern Conference opener between the rivals in 26 years.

(8) NORTH CAROLINA 65, (16) CLEMSON 55: RJ Davis had 14 points while Armando Bacot had 14 points and 16 rebounds to lead the Tar Heels (11-3, 3-0 ACC) to a win over the Tigers (11-3, 1-2) in Clemson, South Carolina.

Davis came in as the Atlantic Coast Conference’s leading scorer at 21.2 points a game. And while he struggled to find his shot against the Tigers (11-3, 1-2), the senior stepped up in time for the Tar Heels (11-3, 3-0).

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

ST. JOSEPH’S 73, COLBY-SAWYER 52: Grace Ramsdell scored 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds as the Monks (7-6, 3-0 GNAC) beat the Chargers (3-9, 0-2) in New London, Connecticut.

Nina Howe added 15 points and Angelica Hurley finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists for St. Joseph’s.

SOUTHERN MAINE 70, WESTERN CONNECTICUT STATE 51: Liz Cote had all of her 21 points in the first half, as the Huskies (6-7, 4-1 Little East) opened a 47-24 halftime advantage and beat the Wolves (4-10, 0-1) in Gorham.

Vanessa Vaughn and Tara Flanders chipped in with 10 points apiece for Southern Maine.

Gabrielle Franks scored 19 points and Nicole Vivian added 10 points and 12 rebounds for Western Connecticut State.

NICHOLS 88, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 83: Sumner Klein scored 27 points as the Bison (6-6, 3-2 CCC) beat the Nor’easters (8-5, 3-2) in Biddeford.

Jordyn Franzen recorded a double-double for UNE, finishing with 29 points and 15 rebounds. Gabby Soter added 12 points and 13 rebounds for the Nor’easters.

BOWDOIN 65, TRINITY 50: Carly Davey scored 20 points and Sydney Jones added 13 as the Polar Bears (12-0, 1-0 NESCAC) beat the Bantams (8-5, 0-1) in Brunswick.

Callie Godfrey added 11 points for Bowdoin. Reilly Campbell had 15 points for Trinity.

